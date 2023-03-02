It stands to reason that public outrage (is there such a thing in the UK anymore?) would be directed towards the Leadershit who exchanged these messages.

Not towards big Pharma, or the myriad of companies that made a wedge of cash off the back of the scamdemic - mainstream media paid to run scare ads and pro-vax narratives, IBM with the Vax pass technology; a non exhaustive list.

And absolutely no anger towards Kill Gates, the WHO, and all the other evil bastards who orchestrated the ‘test run’ with Convid-19.

Lastly, by merely showcasing the lexicon ‘infection’ and ‘fatality rates’ with the release of these messages, it still reinforces the narrative of diseases and pandemics to further seed in the public consciousness (even though Bojo is playing down the risks in the message exchange).

Link to Guardian article preserved by waybackmachine confirming the existence of the above texts shown.

Hancock’s use of the word ‘deploy’ the new variant, suggests an ability to create the illusion of a new variant. It is pretty damning that they admit they will just say a new variant is on the rampage whenever people are not complying!

So why now?

Ultimately seems like more distractions to keep the public hypnotised on a limited hangout.

Just like the renewed obsession with the frigging lab leak malarkey.

