The True Believers
This is dedicated to the true believers based on the general zeitgeist of observable reality.
The true believers fall for every PSYOP, get on board with every mainstream narrative. They are apologists for government misleaders committing atrocities and espousing absurdities. They are known to be coincidence theorists. They express cognitive dissonance by choosing to believe one of two conflicting belief systems based on the propaganda flavour of the week…
DIARY OF A TRUE BELIEVER
Trump’s strategy against Iran is genius. He holds all the cards. With the strait of Hormuz closed, and oil prices spiraling worldwide, the US is uniquely positioned to sell oil to other countries. The law of the jungle now applies, and might makes right. Terroristic imperialism is a ridiculous notion as a label for the US - this is a complex, long-term strategy which is required to maintain hegemony in a multipolar world.
The fact that countries worldwide have reacted in lockstep to implement the beginnings of “energy lockdowns” is not just coincidental, but understandable in order to conserve fuel and energy during a crisis for which we are in this together. Fifty days of pain is worth it for fifty years of peace in the middle east.
Our collective reliance on “fossil fuels” serves us all right for being so hopelessly dependent on such an environmentally destructive product. Conspiracy theorists state that fuel is freedom, and EV cars are slavery. In fact, cheap fuel coming to an end is a great thing, as it forces us to react unexpectedly and completely unplanned, by accelerating the “green transition”.
If EV cars are all fitted with geo-tracking and remote kill-switches, this is prudent to alleviate strain on the power grid by enabling the government to disable private vehicles whenever deemed necessary. Social credit scores tied to digital ID and carbon credits could determine how far someone can travel in their EV. This system is totalitarian when China does it. When we do it, it will be both necessary, and responsible. Everyone has to make sacrifices for the greater good.
The US and Israel is at war with Iran. Russia is at war with Ukraine. All of these countries are rolling out central bank digital currencies, digital identity, and a green agenda. Global problems require global solutions. Countries can be both at war, and also be cooperating on implementing internationally interoperable systems for digital identity, because the UN’s agenda 2030 supersedes conflicts, geopolitics, and war-zones. If and when smart cities are built upon the ruins of a war-zone or post natural disaster, this does not speak to premeditation. It is simply the logical approach to rebuild with technological advancements, and eco-friendly methods that reduce emissions and our reliance on hydrocarbons.
Modern monetary theory is the most effective approach to fiscal policy. Governments are supposed to always be in debt. The US will pay back the trillions eventually, just give the state a chance. The republicans inherited a mess from the democrats.
Event 201, a tabletop simulation of a coronavirus pandemic that was simulated in October 2019, was not a ‘rehearsal’ for the Covid pandemic. The 2025 Pegasus simulation exercise in the UK that trained the government on managing future outbreaks of viruses, including Meningitis, was not predictive programming for the current 2026 Meningitis outbreak in the UK. We are lucky that our governments, in conjunction with the UN, WHO, and GAVI, take the time, effort, and dedication to humanity to carry out these simulation exercises - otherwise, how could we possibly be prepared? The government has an excellent track record of preparing for and predicting pandemics, with surprisingly reassuring accuracy.
We should also be grateful for the classified emergency response exercise in 2019, ran by Australia's National Oil Supplies Emergency Committee, in which a gradually escalating conflict in the Strait of Hormuz led to severe fuel shortages in Australia. Thankfully, we can now turn economic crisis into national resilience.
The covid vaccine saved millions of lives. Mounting evidence also shows that it may have killed millions too. There will always be collateral damage when an experimental vaccine is rushed out to market. The ongoing civil court case in the Netherlands is a trivial matter involving a handful of unfortunate individuals. The civil lawsuit was filed by 7 vaccine-injured Dutch citizens against 17 defendants including Bill Gates, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, former Dutch PM/NATO chief Mark Rutte, members of the Dutch COVID Outbreak Management Team, and mainstream media figures. It is ridiculous that people are still talking about Covid and the vaccine. It was many years ago, we should all just move on now.
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Wise observations, have re-stacked. thank you!
However, not sure I believe in the 'green screen' civil court case.
I have watched so many psy-ops. The Nuremberg Two Trial was the first distraction. There are Controlled Ops present in this one.
Biologyphenom covered the UK and Scottish Government Covid Inquiries, knowing it was a whitewash, but also knowing that the eye witness testimonies were evidence of criminality and needed to be put out there, to shed light on the harms caused by lockdowns.
It was shocking, what transpired, and many missed it, or ignored it, because they had dismissed it as a 'whitewash'.
It shouldn't detract from what the people who testified, endured.
It reflects what happened to many elderly in care homes, and how many of their love ones were terminated by End of Life Care packs.
He wrote to everyone, asking for help to spread the information to a broader audience, to expose what happened, including some of the big names present at this court case, and they did not help him, despite the evidence – and they were in a position to reach more people and wake up a lot more sleeping beauties.
Government Inquiries may be used to whitewash, but one thing they have that many other things don’t, is eye witness statements, given under Oath. Society cannot wriggle away from this type of evidence or pass it off as 'hearsay'.
What was shared in these Inquires cannot be disputed as conspiracy theory, and therefore I always felt Biologyphenom’s curation of the eye witness videos and statements needed exposure, to reveal what the protocols did to kill people and it revealed how many suffered who were disabled, vulnerable, etc.
There is no other government Inquiry worldwide, no official evidence of harm, except this.
To me, that can be used to show others criminality, something many wish to deny.
So Biologyphenom posed an inconvenient threat to the the agenda.
The Government Inquiry quietly placed the information on YouTube, dumping hundreds of hours of Inquiry procedures, in which the most shocking testimony was hidden within, meaning Biologyphenom had to sift through a vast amount of data and Inquiry processes (which were tediously boring, before these nuggets of evidence appeared and disappeared).
I watched some of the Inquiry live on Youtube, and it was tedious, slow, painfully detailed. It would make anyone switch off with boredom.
The MSM hardly mentioned it, barely reported on it, most of my community didn’t even know about it — that’s how low key it was, a huge Inquiry of national and international importance, left quietly for no one to find, unless they knew where to look for it.
When MSM did the occasional news item on it, it wasn’t on the horrific harms and the shocking stories — they just covered the most boring, none eventful items.
Alt media attacked Biologyphenom. He really struggled to get support on this from the big names on this even though they knew what he was sharing, they fudged, ducked, made excuses. He has had death threats more recently.
Just one guy, sifting through data and written statements, slogging away, to expose the harms — and concerned enough to show others — “Look. This is what they did, and this is the proof, and given under Oath.”
Despite the whitewashing agenda, the eye witnesses repeatedly brought up the DNR, DNCPR, elderly left at home to sleep in wheelchairs because all their care packages were cancelled, neglect, cruelty, blanket DNR, DNCPRs placed on care home/hospital patients without consent. The list is long.
Why wouldn’t others WANT to also EXPOSE the horror stories, to emphasise what government protocols did?
As things progressed, a group of us all came to realise that they were CO.
So my whole perspective shifted to suspect everyone, and trust no one.
Regarding the Netherlands: How do any of us know that this court case is the real deal, or simply contrived, with real actors playing real parts for a fake agenda?
How do we know it is not just a staged psy-op?
We don’t, and so I will reserve judgment, but my sense, my gut reaction is, it is either a 'fake' court case, or "a going nowhere but down the road of distraction” psy-op.
Many big alt names present there, revealed their true colours by NOT helping Biologyphenom to share the easy to review Inquiry data in an engaging, concise way..
Now, the UK Government Inquiry has planned to archive ALL the evidence for 100 years in the National Archives:
https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/shocking-uk-covid-19-inquiry-update
That’s how corrupt our government is. (Making perfect sense now, why many big alt names didn’t share the eye witness accounts of cruelty, torture, neglect, murder— such shocking evidence — that in itself could have woken half the world up, had others shared it.)
People taking part in this Netherlands court case could be being manipulated by those who are controlling events.
You might not be aware. Biologyphenom dealt with a lot of the families who suffered and who testified. A lot contacted him. It all unfolded on SS, and we rumbled many big names as CO.
Just to add. I have another correspondent who worked in a very responsible position and when they decided to help with a campaign, which went global, it was taken over by Club of Rome. They join as friends, there to share their expertise and help, and then once inside, they demolish things or steer things AWAY from the original path, so it will be interesting to see how many are playing a part, in this court case, and how many think they are there to help.
Until I see differently, I see things like the Netherlands as a controlled demolition for an unknown agenda.
No one is coming to save us.
However, we can help by using our imagination, (or our faith or our heart connection) to imagine:
all malicious harm being gathered up and peacefully returned to the error makers, for their learning.
It has to go back to the ones who are harming all life.
It is literally weighing down the innocent and ourselves — a burden of errors that are not ours to shoulder.
All harm must be returned.
The more who help like this, the more we weaken this group. They use our energy to empower their systems. We must call back our lost power, and keep sending back the harm which is not ours.
Love your posts, and your view points, just letting you know what has gone on this end.
Many thanks!
Very good article. One comment reminded me of an article, it said voting is like writing a letter to Santa Claus. Don’t need to say more about that.