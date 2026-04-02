This is dedicated to the true believers based on the general zeitgeist of observable reality.

The true believers fall for every PSYOP, get on board with every mainstream narrative. They are apologists for government misleaders committing atrocities and espousing absurdities. They are known to be coincidence theorists. They express cognitive dissonance by choosing to believe one of two conflicting belief systems based on the propaganda flavour of the week…

DIARY OF A TRUE BELIEVER

Trump’s strategy against Iran is genius. He holds all the cards. With the strait of Hormuz closed, and oil prices spiraling worldwide, the US is uniquely positioned to sell oil to other countries. The law of the jungle now applies, and might makes right. Terroristic imperialism is a ridiculous notion as a label for the US - this is a complex, long-term strategy which is required to maintain hegemony in a multipolar world.

The fact that countries worldwide have reacted in lockstep to implement the beginnings of “energy lockdowns” is not just coincidental, but understandable in order to conserve fuel and energy during a crisis for which we are in this together. Fifty days of pain is worth it for fifty years of peace in the middle east.

Our collective reliance on “fossil fuels” serves us all right for being so hopelessly dependent on such an environmentally destructive product. Conspiracy theorists state that fuel is freedom, and EV cars are slavery. In fact, cheap fuel coming to an end is a great thing, as it forces us to react unexpectedly and completely unplanned, by accelerating the “green transition”.

If EV cars are all fitted with geo-tracking and remote kill-switches, this is prudent to alleviate strain on the power grid by enabling the government to disable private vehicles whenever deemed necessary. Social credit scores tied to digital ID and carbon credits could determine how far someone can travel in their EV. This system is totalitarian when China does it. When we do it, it will be both necessary, and responsible. Everyone has to make sacrifices for the greater good.

The US and Israel is at war with Iran. Russia is at war with Ukraine. All of these countries are rolling out central bank digital currencies, digital identity, and a green agenda. Global problems require global solutions. Countries can be both at war, and also be cooperating on implementing internationally interoperable systems for digital identity, because the UN’s agenda 2030 supersedes conflicts, geopolitics, and war-zones. If and when smart cities are built upon the ruins of a war-zone or post natural disaster, this does not speak to premeditation. It is simply the logical approach to rebuild with technological advancements, and eco-friendly methods that reduce emissions and our reliance on hydrocarbons.

Modern monetary theory is the most effective approach to fiscal policy. Governments are supposed to always be in debt. The US will pay back the trillions eventually, just give the state a chance. The republicans inherited a mess from the democrats.

Event 201, a tabletop simulation of a coronavirus pandemic that was simulated in October 2019, was not a ‘rehearsal’ for the Covid pandemic. The 2025 Pegasus simulation exercise in the UK that trained the government on managing future outbreaks of viruses, including Meningitis, was not predictive programming for the current 2026 Meningitis outbreak in the UK. We are lucky that our governments, in conjunction with the UN, WHO, and GAVI, take the time, effort, and dedication to humanity to carry out these simulation exercises - otherwise, how could we possibly be prepared? The government has an excellent track record of preparing for and predicting pandemics, with surprisingly reassuring accuracy.

We should also be grateful for the classified emergency response exercise in 2019, ran by Australia's National Oil Supplies Emergency Committee, in which a gradually escalating conflict in the Strait of Hormuz led to severe fuel shortages in Australia. Thankfully, we can now turn economic crisis into national resilience.

The covid vaccine saved millions of lives. Mounting evidence also shows that it may have killed millions too. There will always be collateral damage when an experimental vaccine is rushed out to market. The ongoing civil court case in the Netherlands is a trivial matter involving a handful of unfortunate individuals. The civil lawsuit was filed by 7 vaccine-injured Dutch citizens against 17 defendants including Bill Gates, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, former Dutch PM/NATO chief Mark Rutte, members of the Dutch COVID Outbreak Management Team, and mainstream media figures. It is ridiculous that people are still talking about Covid and the vaccine. It was many years ago, we should all just move on now.

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