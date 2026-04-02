Creed Speech

Creed Speech

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Claire's avatar
Claire
4dEdited

Wise observations, have re-stacked. thank you!

However, not sure I believe in the 'green screen' civil court case.

I have watched so many psy-ops. The Nuremberg Two Trial was the first distraction. There are Controlled Ops present in this one.

Biologyphenom covered the UK and Scottish Government Covid Inquiries, knowing it was a whitewash, but also knowing that the eye witness testimonies were evidence of criminality and needed to be put out there, to shed light on the harms caused by lockdowns.

It was shocking, what transpired, and many missed it, or ignored it, because they had dismissed it as a 'whitewash'.

It shouldn't detract from what the people who testified, endured.

It reflects what happened to many elderly in care homes, and how many of their love ones were terminated by End of Life Care packs.

He wrote to everyone, asking for help to spread the information to a broader audience, to expose what happened, including some of the big names present at this court case, and they did not help him, despite the evidence – and they were in a position to reach more people and wake up a lot more sleeping beauties.

Government Inquiries may be used to whitewash, but one thing they have that many other things don’t, is eye witness statements, given under Oath. Society cannot wriggle away from this type of evidence or pass it off as 'hearsay'.

What was shared in these Inquires cannot be disputed as conspiracy theory, and therefore I always felt Biologyphenom’s curation of the eye witness videos and statements needed exposure, to reveal what the protocols did to kill people and it revealed how many suffered who were disabled, vulnerable, etc.

There is no other government Inquiry worldwide, no official evidence of harm, except this.

To me, that can be used to show others criminality, something many wish to deny.

So Biologyphenom posed an inconvenient threat to the the agenda.

The Government Inquiry quietly placed the information on YouTube, dumping hundreds of hours of Inquiry procedures, in which the most shocking testimony was hidden within, meaning Biologyphenom had to sift through a vast amount of data and Inquiry processes (which were tediously boring, before these nuggets of evidence appeared and disappeared).

I watched some of the Inquiry live on Youtube, and it was tedious, slow, painfully detailed. It would make anyone switch off with boredom.

The MSM hardly mentioned it, barely reported on it, most of my community didn’t even know about it — that’s how low key it was, a huge Inquiry of national and international importance, left quietly for no one to find, unless they knew where to look for it.

When MSM did the occasional news item on it, it wasn’t on the horrific harms and the shocking stories — they just covered the most boring, none eventful items.

Alt media attacked Biologyphenom. He really struggled to get support on this from the big names on this even though they knew what he was sharing, they fudged, ducked, made excuses. He has had death threats more recently.

Just one guy, sifting through data and written statements, slogging away, to expose the harms — and concerned enough to show others — “Look. This is what they did, and this is the proof, and given under Oath.”

Despite the whitewashing agenda, the eye witnesses repeatedly brought up the DNR, DNCPR, elderly left at home to sleep in wheelchairs because all their care packages were cancelled, neglect, cruelty, blanket DNR, DNCPRs placed on care home/hospital patients without consent. The list is long.

Why wouldn’t others WANT to also EXPOSE the horror stories, to emphasise what government protocols did?

As things progressed, a group of us all came to realise that they were CO.

So my whole perspective shifted to suspect everyone, and trust no one.

Regarding the Netherlands: How do any of us know that this court case is the real deal, or simply contrived, with real actors playing real parts for a fake agenda?

How do we know it is not just a staged psy-op?

We don’t, and so I will reserve judgment, but my sense, my gut reaction is, it is either a 'fake' court case, or "a going nowhere but down the road of distraction” psy-op.

Many big alt names present there, revealed their true colours by NOT helping Biologyphenom to share the easy to review Inquiry data in an engaging, concise way..

Now, the UK Government Inquiry has planned to archive ALL the evidence for 100 years in the National Archives:

https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/shocking-uk-covid-19-inquiry-update

That’s how corrupt our government is. (Making perfect sense now, why many big alt names didn’t share the eye witness accounts of cruelty, torture, neglect, murder— such shocking evidence — that in itself could have woken half the world up, had others shared it.)

People taking part in this Netherlands court case could be being manipulated by those who are controlling events.

You might not be aware. Biologyphenom dealt with a lot of the families who suffered and who testified. A lot contacted him. It all unfolded on SS, and we rumbled many big names as CO.

Just to add. I have another correspondent who worked in a very responsible position and when they decided to help with a campaign, which went global, it was taken over by Club of Rome. They join as friends, there to share their expertise and help, and then once inside, they demolish things or steer things AWAY from the original path, so it will be interesting to see how many are playing a part, in this court case, and how many think they are there to help.

Until I see differently, I see things like the Netherlands as a controlled demolition for an unknown agenda.

No one is coming to save us.

However, we can help by using our imagination, (or our faith or our heart connection) to imagine:

all malicious harm being gathered up and peacefully returned to the error makers, for their learning.

It has to go back to the ones who are harming all life.

It is literally weighing down the innocent and ourselves — a burden of errors that are not ours to shoulder.

All harm must be returned.

The more who help like this, the more we weaken this group. They use our energy to empower their systems. We must call back our lost power, and keep sending back the harm which is not ours.

Love your posts, and your view points, just letting you know what has gone on this end.

Many thanks!

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Ronald's avatar
Ronald
4d

Very good article. One comment reminded me of an article, it said voting is like writing a letter to Santa Claus. Don’t need to say more about that.

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