A lot of people are really struggling right now. Canaries in the coal-mine are signaling that sentiment is absolutely dire. How many are living lives of quiet desperation? Until they break.

A spate of horrific news stories has befallen Thailand recently. The one which shocked me the most, spoke to the desperate times, upheaving the bubble we all pretend to occupy as we walk around convincing ourselves that everything is alright.

A security officer in Bangkok had been fired by his employers, and in a moment of rage he poured paint thinner on two Malaysian tourists, who, both stunned, tried to run away from the man. He gave chase and set them on fire.

Caution - graphic footage:

Varakorn Pubthaisong sits on the pavement in front of the Big C shopping centre on Ratchadamri Road in Bangkok after setting fire to two Malaysian tourists on Thursday night. (Photo: Police via Wassayos Ngamkham)

Via The Bangkok Post:

A former boxer and unemployed security guard has thrown thinner at two Malaysians and then set fire to the visitors out of frustration that he was out of a job. The incident took place at 10pm on Thursday when Varakorn Pubthaisong was behind Ong Yik Leong, 26, and Gan Xiao Zhen, 27, both sitting on the stairs of the Big C shopping centre on Ratchadamri Road, and poured the chemical solvent from a plastic bottle onto them, Lumpini police chief Pol Col Yingyos Suwanno said on Friday. The two tourists ran away in shock and the suspect chased them before setting fire to them, the officer added. […]

Mr Varakorn admitted to the police that he was a former boxer and randomly hurt the two Malaysians due to stress after being sacked from work as a security guard, leaving him with no money. He faces an assault charge.

The two victims remain in intensive care with second degree burns to their faces and bodies. A follow up article noted that:

The Tourism and Sports Ministry has promised improved safety measures in areas popular with tourists after two Malaysians were set on fire in a random attack by an unemployed man in downtown Bangkok.

Granted, we do not know the reason why this security officer was sacked.

I fear there will be more bizarre incidents manifesting as acts of violence, with people lashing out at others, resulting from unemployment and redundancy frustration. The wealth gap between the rich and those in abject poverty widens. There is no welfare state to speak of in Thailand. Without income, a person cannot eat.

Here are some statistics on Thailand specifically related to unemployment and GDP:

Unemployment rate in Thailand: 0.91% in the second quarter of 2025 1

Number of unemployed individuals in Thailand: approximately 387,000-390,000 in October 2024 2

GDP growth in Thailand: 3.1% year on year in the first quarter of 2025 3

Projected GDP growth in Thailand: 2.9% in 2025 4

Regarding the impact of AI on unemployment in Thailand, there is no specific data available, but ‘experts’ predict an increase in the unemployment rate due to a stagnating economy and potential job displacement by AI.

The Nation published an article in December 2024, warning of the following:

A survey conducted by the Advisory Council in late November revealed that of 591 businesses surveyed, slightly over half (52.8%) indicated stable employment levels. However, 24.2% of respondents reported potential workforce reductions, which aligns with an increasing number of business closures.

The media in Thailand often reports on announcements from neighbouring countries in South East Asia, relating to politics and economics. This headline on Singapore is interesting:

Quoting directly:

Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said jobs for citizens will be the government’s top priority as the city-state faces risks from rising global trade barriers and artificial intelligence. The impact of the US-China rivalry, President Donald Trump’s tariff war and threats to workers from new technologies were the key challenges Wong highlighted in his annual National Day Rally speech on Sunday, marking the country’s 60th year. “This next chapter opens in a more troubled and turbulent world,” Wong said.

Pronouncements from the US are less sugarcoated…

"AI could wipe out half of all entry-level white-collar jobs — and spike unemployment to 10-20% in the next one to five years." 1

This statement is supported by an interview with Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, who warns that AI could lead to significant job displacement and unemployment.

"The global economic cost of AI-related job displacement in 2025 is estimated at $987 billion, factoring in lost wages, government support, and GDP impact." 2

A report from TechRT, estimates the economic cost of AI-related job displacement in 2025.

"In July 2025, 10,000+ U.S. jobs were lost to AI automation, marking one of the highest monthly AI-related displacement rates ever recorded." 3

An article from WhatJobs, reports on the number of jobs lost to AI automation in the United States in July 2025.

"40% of employers expect to reduce their workforce where AI can automate tasks. By 2030, 14% of employees globally will have been forced to change their career because of AI." 4

"The World Economic Forum estimates that by 2030, 92 million jobs will be gone, many of them in sectors once thought immune to automation." 3



No doubt, newly appointed ‘interim’ co-chairman of the WEF - Larry Fink, CEO of Blackrock, is rubbing his hands together as the digital prison comes into fruition, with universal basic income becoming a very real prospect.

You will own nothing and be happy.

Will having a job become a rare exception in the future?

This is a bleak world we are stepping into, whereby those receiving UBI will have multiple strings attached to qualify for their programmable, spendable, expiring tokens. No dissent. No criticising the government. Digital ID revocations. De-banking. Un-personing. Mandatory vaccinations. Carbon credits and travel allowances. Social credit scores.

Still, many people are walking around oblivious.

Perhaps even the “laptop class” established during the scamdemic are also vulnerable to the global economic downturn. This job market disruption is only just beginning.

I’ve been fortunate to have had a steady trickle of security projects as a freelance consultant, which have kept me ticking over since 2021. This has allowed me to spend time writing these articles for free, with no effort made to monetise this Substack. Whenever things had been looking dire, I always landed a new project just in time. I took this as encouragement to continue writing and warning about all the topics covered in Creed Speech.

This year has been the toughest to date. No projects since February 2025. Trawling job boards daily, rejection emails received weekly. One interview - still in limbo. It’s difficult to truly articulate how prolonged unemployment affects the mind and crushes the spirit. It obviously takes a toll on your self-esteem and your ego. Beyond that, you begin to question your worth to society; whether or not your job ‘skills’ are now obsolete or no longer required. Not succumbing to total despair demands a great deal of mental resilience.

I would not wish this on anyone, yet I believe that countless hundreds of millions of human beings could soon find themselves in a similar position.

My personal tale of quiet desperation is different to that of the day labourer. I have a safety net in my Thai family and my British family, although that too has limits. I won’t starve, but by no means do I have disposable income. I am merely able to eat and pay bills. My wife and I are struggling, having sold off jewellery and even my wedding ring.

I hope that things turn around for us soon. We feel stuck. Our lives are on hold. We would like to try again to have a child - we came pretty close, twice.

None of that is possible without financial stability and an income.

I didn’t need to share any of that with you, dear reader, and I do not do so to garner pity. I decided to share my struggle because I know that others are having a hard time too.

If that resonates with you personally, keep trying and don’t give up. Avoid alcohol, drugs, and gambling addictions.

Focus on your physical health. Work on clarity of the mind over confusion and fear.

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based writer opposed to UBI, digital ID, and CBDCs.

