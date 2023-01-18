The Revolution Must Be Proven
Original song
Lyrics
Can you feel the simmering tension? Everybody knows it nobody mentions
Close your eyes, the storm will surely pass, forget about your past, there’s only present no future
Suits you, who cares, play phone and computer, sooner, fewer, bow down to your rulers
Fact-check, debunked, conspiracies and rumours
Everyone pretending, the world is all a stage, give a President an Oscar, the big guy gets paid, 10% commission, call a spade a spade.
*Chorus*
Won’t you be a part of the revolution? Broke my heart, with your delusions
When will you emerge from slumber, I’ve been waiting, coz our days are numbered
How are you still being fooled? The time is now, or we’re all screwed
Wake up, when you’re ready I’ll be here, take my hand, have no fear
Outsource opinion and thought to the experts, hive-mind drones, embracing conjecture
The science says, general consensus, your lying eyes, gullible and senseless
Fifth gen warfare, mis, dis & mal-info, spin us a yarn and we’ll run it by Politco Ostrich effect, heads buried in the sand, billions of lost souls, all going to plan.
*Chorus*
Won’t you be a part of the revolution? Broke my heart, with your delusions
When will you emerge from slumber, I’ve been waiting, coz our days are numbered
How are you still being fooled? The time is now, or we’re all screwed
Wake up, when you’re ready I’ll be here, take my hand, have no fear
Protests, no rest, gotta keep goin’, censored, suppressed, movement is growin’
Where are you now my friend? Who were you before? Who do you wanna be? Evil’s at your door
Starts with a whisper, ends in a roar, revolution in the air, together we could soar
It could be so beautiful, one people indisputable
Tyrants inexcusable, crimes are irrefutable.
*Chorus*
Won’t you be a part of the revolution? Broke my heart, with your delusions
When will you emerge from slumber, I’ve been waiting, coz our days are numbered
How are you still being fooled? The time is now, or we’re all screwed
Wake up, when you’re ready I’ll be here, take my hand, have no fear
Beautiful. The photo had me laughing a lot!