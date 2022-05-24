Scratching and clawing and writhing and pulsing and biting and gnawing and snarling at any and all dissension, criticism, and individual outliers. We have reached the inflection point that people such as CJ Hopkins have repeatedly warned us about, citing the new normal third reich.

Independent journalist Jack Posobiec has posted details to his twitter account of his detention at Davos, by the World Economic Forum’s private police force or paramilitary unit. Witnessing this new territory of openly totalitarian escalation should frighten us and teach us some self evident truths.

Once the lies, inversions of truth, and resources allocated to perpetuating the falsehoods of the numerous intersecting narratives become too resource intensive and expensive to maintain, the house of cards tumbles down and the curated ‘reality’ itself implodes.

Such a phenomena we are bearing witness to leaves only one nasty alternate recourse for our would-be-overlords.

They shall double down on the insanity and show brute force, merciless wanton provocation and intimidation. The culmination of the history of state monopolies on violence throughout the lands of all the world.

The crescendo being the one world government stepping out of the shadows and being borne into fruition via a visceral fury of boots stomping on human faces until they cower into submission.

Alternatively, with the fluidity of multiple possible futures becoming solidified, the masses may still rise from their awakening slumber to realise the power of humanity and the will of the people to enact change and overcome a new age of darkness.

The veil has been ripped down and it shan’t be weaved back into place through the propaganda machine any longer. They’ve played their hand over confidently, rushed though panic and necessity. They will be the authors of their own misfortune.

The battle between good and evil incarnate is a real struggle. Neither can ever fully emerge the victor. This is forever in a state of flux, whereby the scales of justice or the grievous miscarriage of injustice tips and tilts relentlessly.

There has to be darkness, suffering, and decay, before humanity can move from crisis to a golden age of awakening and enlightenment.

The title of this article is a reference to the parallels which the author has drawn between Alexsandr Solzenitsyn’s Gulag Archipelago and the newly emerging ideology that threatens us all in the gravest and harshest test.

Every soul on this earth will need to literally choose freedom or accept slavery through the neo-feudalistic serfdom wishing to engulf and consume us all.

Solzhenitsyn made the following deduction of his experiences; simultaneously serving as a prophetic assertion for the vehicle used to force future tyranny down the throats of men, as we are all now experiencing in the present day.

“Ideology - that is what gives the evildoing its long-sought justification and gives the evildoer the necessary steadfastness and determination. That is the social theory which helps to make his acts seem good instead of bad in his own and others’ eyes, so that he won’t hear reproaches and curses but will receive praise and honours.”

The detention of Jack Posobiec and his crew, showcasing the ‘debut’ of the World Economic Forum’s militaristically tyrannical police force is surely by intentional design and the inevitably high stake last resort. The Gulag Archipeligo’s organs referred to the collective, living, breathing, far-reaching tentacles of the soviet union’s mass incarcerations, waves of arrests, forced disappearances, and much worse.

We shift in parallel now to the technocratic form of a new organ that vies for control of the grey matter between our ears, as well as our unwavering allegiance to the new normal ideology, to love our servitude, to accept assimilation, to lose hope and faith in all we hold dear, in all we know to be true and right and fair and constant.

Our approval, acceptance and defeatism is of paramount importance for the WEF, WHO, NWO, for agenda 2030 to succeed and lead to a reign of terror and misery as such the world has never seen since the records of comprehensive history began.

The hatred they spew forth at mankind can only be stifled once nobody listens to it, nor pays attention to it in the sense of gullibility, misdirection, and the validation of misinformation and disinformation. A layer cake of psy-ops is being crafted, fine tuned, and adjusted for their final push to annihilate the human spirit.

The world does not need a proletariat revolution. It needs a realisation of false idols, a recognition of farcical narratives, a rediscovery of the fallacies of all the interwoven agendas that seek to control us, to commodify us and nature itself as resources to be mined.

Creed Speech will be doing a deep dive into all facets of the Great Reset, the New World Order, and the sweeping authoritarianism, documenting all its forms, citing historical relevancies. The end result is to arm the readers with the ammunition of knowledge, which is power. We have always had the power to curate our own reality, we have simply been asleep. Life is a dream. I hope the readers will follow this journey with trepidation and critical thought.

Time to wake up and embrace the light.

