The war intensifies in the middle east as Netanyahu brags that he has the full support of Trump and the US military, extolling his benefactors at finally being able to bomb Iran into oblivion after 40 years of trying to galvanise US support.

BBC verify has reported on the school that was bombed in Iran, whereby most of the victims were children aged between 7 & 12, yet the BBC disingenuously refers to them as ‘people’ instead of children. The BBC report points to irrefutable evidence that the bomb used was a US made Tomahawk missile, which neither Iran nor Israel use.

TRANSCRIPT:

One of the deadliest strikes in Iran was on this primary school in the southern city of Minab on the 28th of February, the first day of the war. Now, a new video has emerged, which gives us a much clearer insight into what happened. We’ve verified this video, published by the semi-official Iranian news agency MEHR. It shows a missile striking an Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps base next to the school. We’ve slowed the video down and zoomed in.



Multiple weapons experts have told BBC Verify that this is a US Tomahawk missile, and it’s worth saying Israel and Iran do not have Tomahawk missiles.



As the camera pans to the right, you can see these large smoke plumes. They’re rising above the area near the school, indicating it had been hit shortly before the Tomahawk struck the IRGC base. The missile hit the islamic revolutionary guard corps base near the shajir-e-tayebe primary school neither the US nor Israel have accepted or denied responsibility for the attack but the new video casts serious doubt on the claim by US President Donald Trump on Saturday that Iran was responsible for the strike on the school. President Trump said:



“In my opinion and based on what I’ve seen that was done by Iran, they’re very inaccurate as you know with their munitions.”



So expert analysis of video and satellite evidence suggests that the area came under a wave of US strikes. Experts say this, combined with the verified footage of the significantly damaged school building, makes the scenario of a single Iranian missile landing at the same time as these nearby targeted strikes highly improbable. Funerals were broadcast on Iranian state media last week. Aerial footage showed neatly lined rows of at least 100 marked or freshly dug graves. The incident was one of the deadliest strikes so far, which Iranian authorities say killed 168 people. At BBC Verify, we’ll continue to investigate the strike as more evidence emerges.”

Another dark incident saw an Iranian ship get torpedoed by the US navy. Here is a video released by the Pentagon showing the US torpedo sinking the Iranian warship:

This happened in the Indian ocean during an event called the International Fleet Review 2026 (IFR 2026) organised by the Indian government, whereby ships from over 70 countries are invited to take part.

Whilst an Iranian ship - the Iris Dena - was returning from India on 4th March, it was torpedoed by a US nuclear submarine- the USS Charlotte. Under the Geneva convention, the laws of war state that ship crews are obligated under international law to try to save drowning sailors. The Sri Lankan navy had to come out and managed to rescue 32 sailors, 80 confirmed dead so far. The BBC reported on this incident vaguely.

Trump has since joked about the incident:

TRANSCRIPT

The Navy is gone.

It’s all lying at the bottom of the ocean.

Forty-six ships.

Can you believe it?

In fact, I got a little upset with our people.

I said, what quality of ship?

Excellent, sir.

Top of the line.

I said, why didn’t we just capture the ship?

We could’ve used it.

Why did we sink them?

They said, it’s more fun to sink them, he said. They like sinking them better.

They say it’s safer to sink them.

I guess it’s probably true.

GEOPOLITICAL CHAOS AND CONCESSIONS

Let us examine the fallout. The New York Times cites the effect of the Iran War on fertilizer, suggesting that US agriculture will be affected:

“The longer the conflict in the Middle East continues, the greater the likelihood that people around the globe will pay more for food. And those in the most vulnerable countries could face hunger.”

The article also points out that India procures forty percent of their fertiliser from the Middle East, showing the risks of dependence within supply chains. As of February 2026, India has purchased 9.8 million tonnes of fertiliser, with a significant portion coming from Middle Eastern suppliers like Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

We could speculate that the pressure Indian leader Modi is facing domestically, combined with the slap in the face by the US government sinking the Iranian ship in Indian waters, lead to Trump’s latest concession.

TRANSCRIPT

I might add, we’re also waiving certain oil-related sanctions to reduce prices.

So we have sanctions.

In some countries, we’re going to take those sanctions off till this straightens out.

Then who knows, maybe we won’t have to put them on.

There’ll be so much peace.

But when the time comes, the U.S.

Navy and its partners will escort tankers through the strait, if needed.

I hope it’s not going to be needed, but if it’s needed, we’ll escort them right through.

The Iranians have stated that any Arab or European country that expels the ambassadors of Israel and the United States from its territory will, starting from 11th March, be able to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. The BBC reports:

TRANSCRIPT

Just let me bring you a breaking line reported by the Reuters news agency who say

the IRGC the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps say that any Arab or European

country that expels the ambassadors of Israel and the United States from its

territory will starting tomorrow have full authority and freedom to pass through

the Strait of Hormuz.

That’s according to the Iranian state media.

That is a fascinating move and is sure to cause conflict among the leaders of Arab & European nations facing civil unrest over rising costs of energy and fuel. If none of those leaders capitulate, and continue to pledge allegiance to the US government as vassal states, then chaos by design to usher in the great reset would look increasingly like the intended outcome. That doesn’t mean that their actions are not also ideologically motivated.

Christian Westbrook, formerly known as Ice Age Farmer, now writing under the moniker Unshadowed, wrote:

Cyberattacks are now hitting the food supply chain. Less than 24 hours after my warning about vulnerabilities in U.S. food distribution and production:

Qilin ransomware has hit Brothers Produce – Texas’ largest fresh produce distributor supplying restaurants, schools, and military bases.

Iranian hacker group Handala declares large-scale cyberattacks are incoming--and has already infiltrated a US bank and airport.

UK experts rank cyber the #1 acute trigger for food system collapse.

Jordan claims Iranian hackers attacked their national wheat silos.

Full report from Westbrook here.

AI WARS

Via Corbett Report:

As recent reports note, despite being on the phase-out list, Claude is currently being paired with the US military’s Maven Smart System—a real-time targeting system developed by Palantir—to independently generate strike lists for the Epstein Fury campaign. As planning for a potential strike in Iran was underway, Maven, powered by Claude, suggested hundreds of targets, issued precise location coordinates, and prioritized those targets according to importance, said two of the people. The pairing of Maven and Claude has created a tool that is speeding the pace of the campaign, reducing Iran’s ability to counterstrike and turning weeks-long battle planning into real-time operations, said one of the people. The AI tools also evaluate a strike after it is initiated, the person said. Regardless of the reality on the ground, however, the Anthropic-DoW spat has served to cement the AI/warfare narrative into place. AI is now officially a national security imperative, and any company that does not pledge 100% fealty to the warmongers will be thrown under the bus. The AI-industrial complex is here.

With data centers being listed as critical to national security infrastructure, and having been attacked, they will likely be fitted with drone interceptors and other intrusion detection and defense systems. Imagine this coming into being, as more data centers spring up, further driving up energy prices for everyone else. Whilst groundwater is consumed by the data center cooling mechanism, maybe even diverted away from farmland.

We should also keep an eye on how fast AI is being used autonomously in weapons systems with no human decision-making element, as highlighted by the resignation of Caitlin Kalinowski from OpenAI...

I resigned from OpenAI. I care deeply about the Robotics team and the work we built together. This wasn’t an easy call. AI has an important role in national security. But surveillance of Americans without judicial oversight and lethal autonomy without human authorization are lines that deserved more deliberation than they got. This was about principle, not people. I have deep respect for Sam and the team, and I’m proud of what we built together.

GREATER ISRAEL, RELIGIOUS WAR, AND GAZA SMART CITY

We can all sense that this entire conflict in the Middle East is being framed as a religious war, even as a ‘righteous war’, pitting Muslims against Christians elsewhere in the world. Whereas the falsehood notion of “Christian Zionists” is being promoted in the US. Is the ultimate goal ‘Pax Judaica’?

Pax Judaica is a hypothetical concept describing a future period of international peace allegedly based on prospective Israeli dominance over global affairs. It is modeled after historical terms like Pax Romana, Pax Britannica, and Pax Americana, but applies the idea of a dominant power maintaining order to Israel’s geopolitical influence.

The notion of greater Israel is that it goes from the Mediterranean all the way to the Tigris in Euphrates rivers, and this is often defended as bizarre theological ground. The Zionist territorial expansion is understood to include the West Bank, Gaza Strip, Golan Heights, parts of Lebanon and Syria, and potentially portions of Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia, based on interpretations of historical and religious claims stretching from the Euphrates River in Iraq to the Nile River in Egypt.

The genocide in Gaza, the absolute obliteration of the people, buildings, and infrastructure, as well as the attempts to further annex the West Bank continue, whilst the focus is upon Iran. Now the state of Israel just issues forced deportee evacuation orders ahead of bombing and demolition.

U.S.-backed proposals, especially from the Trump administration, have been the driving force behind plans to transform Gaza into a smart city after conflicts. The main proposal, known as “Project Sunrise” or the GREAT Trust (Gaza Reconstitution, Economic Acceleration and Transformation Trust), aims to rebuild Gaza as a high-tech hub featuring AI-powered systems, luxury resorts, modern infrastructure, and digital governance.

It’s unreal that Jared Kushner has pitched this project to the Arab league of nations; to build a smart city over the burning rubble, and graveyard that is Gaza.

Illustrative only - an AI created vision for Gaza 2035 (Times of Israel)

The Times of Israel wrote a piece entitled ‘Gaza 2035: A Beacon of Peace and Prosperity in the Flourishing Middle East’.

Fresh levels of hell and lower depths of evil incarnate continue to be realised.

Stunningly, FIFA (The Fédération Internationale de Football Association) in conjunction with Trump’s so called Board of war Peace has jumped in, putting out this tone deaf video. The initiative aims to build 55 football pitches, a FIFA academy, and a national stadium in Gaza. It is hailed as a significant and symbolic project aimed at using sport as a tool for healing and community building. Yes, really.

TRANSCRIPT

In a world where conflict has silenced playgrounds and broken routines,

there is one language that still unites hearts.

Football.

A simple ball, a shared field, a reason to believe again.

Today, FIFA and the Board of Peace come together to turn football into a bridge toward peace, dignity,and hope. Through this partnership, a complete football ecosystem will be created.

FIFA and the Board of Peace will build football pitches, FIFA arenas, academies, and stadiums.

This initiative will support the creation of leagues at youth,

amateur, and regional level, strengthening community engagement both on and off the pitch. It will also generate diverse professional opportunities,

supporting the development of local talent not only on the field,

but across all areas that bring football to life.

