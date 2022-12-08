The Great Reset Not Yet
A song about the great reset, what it means for humanity, how people are unfeeling and losing their ability to think critically.
Written with a friend who plays the guitar chords in this track for our band - 'Grandpa's Banjo String.'
Take a look around, search inside yourself
Walking through the streets, full of broken lives,
Think for yourself, hear the people's cries,
Realise, drowning in lies.
*Chorus*
It’s the great reset, not yet,
The great reset, not yet,
Can you feel the closing net, my friend?
Take a stand or face regret.
Feel the sun, fading before your eyes,
Hypnotised, worn down staged and bribed,
Certified, silenced, boxed and dried,
Truth becomes your lies, no one hears your cries.
*Chorus*
Take a look inside, mind, body, and soul,
Future generations, happiness we stole,
If we don’t act now, if we can’t see the truth,
Everything will fall, trees shall bear no fruit.
*Chorus*
Tell your ancestors, you lost the torch of hope,
Sorry Grandfather, we traded freedom for some rope,
Tyranny will come for us, death rains from above,
The only righteous war, humanity needs us all…
*Chorus*
