My attention has been drawn to this absolutely superb video by a crypto Youtube channel with a huge following of 2 million subscribers. Another example of seeing two worlds collide, reality being fully acknowledged; that the reset is by definition an open conspiracy reality. Not a conspiracy theory.

The Coin Bureau channel produces tremendously valuable content in breaking down the agenda of the reset, the role of central bank digital currencies (CBDC), and how we must aim to “subvert the subverters” (the WEF insiders, the young global leaders).

The video advocates for the crypto currencies that shall play a role in decentralisation, protecting anonymity and privacy, and resisting centralised consolidated power.

Please share the video and / or this short shoutout piece far and wide.

The resistance has begun. The Great Resist.

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok-based journalistic infidel impervious to propaganda.

