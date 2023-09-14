1× 0:00 -2:20

Cheerleaders of tyranny know not what they cheer,

They acquiesce, conform, obey, and deny, their collaboration born from a place of deep fear,

As we live through the reality of a culmination of schemes,

We are polarised and divided, led to think we’re in competing teams,

Dawn breaks, propaganda abates, distraction frights, bread and circuses’ bright lights,

Twilight falls, the sun sets, darkness envelops us, we feel disillusioned and alone,

Many lust for power, its insatiable hunger is shown, yet parasites move the pawns, deciding who sits atop the throne,

The masses remain stupefied, adrift, aloof, and confused,

Endeavour to resonate with their plight, although we cannot wear their shoes,

Fissures begin to appear in the censorship damn that cracks and groans,

The weight of 10,000 lies weighs heavy, dependent on unthinking automaton drones,

Only global expanded consciousness can save humanity from impending doom,

The agendas are anti-human, destined to fail despite perpetual gloom,

From kindred spirits and brethren afar, we draw upon inspiration to carry on,

Some days we feel paralysed with hopelessness, the light fades yet it is never gone,

Persist through Dante’s inferno, for the awakening illuminates the dark,

Behold the contrast of good and evil, for the differences inside you are stark,

Enough goodness resides in the hearts of humanity to take back our lives and free speech,

Waiting just around the corner, flickering and swaying within reach, choose life, choose light, choose hope, choose love, feel it all, don’t quit now, my friends, I beseech you.

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based dissident blogger.

