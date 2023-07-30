A couple of short clips to help you crack a smile at clown world’s latest offerings.

🤡UN Secretary General António Guterres: “The era of global warming has ended. The era of global boiling has arrived”…

https://twitter.com/ClownWorld_/status/1684574848260116484

He sounds like he’s trying not to burst out laughing when he stutters over the word “era”. He knows. He knows we know. Yet still he gaslights us.

What’s next? Global vapourising of course!

🎈🛢️Just Stop Oil activists get a taste of their own medicine. Undercover journalists posing as eco-activists disrupted a banquet held for the climate protesters releasing alarms attached to balloons in the banquet hall, situated in a church.

One of the climate activists disciples can be heard saying of those pesky undercover journalist saboteurs “They’ve given us a very difficult problem to solve”.

Gold.

“SOM NAM NA” = “Serves you right”, in Thai language.

“We can deny reality, but we can't deny the consequences of denying reality.” ―Richard Paul Evans

Happy Sunday all you sane, independent thinking globalist resisters. Wishing narrative believers and fence sitters self-reflective baby-steps towards awakening…

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based dissident blogger.

