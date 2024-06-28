I discovered Tyler Fischer’s content during the scamdemic and he was consistently ripping on the ‘vax’ and has since evolved into performing at popular stand-up routines in comedy clubs- he is always on point. This skit and his unparalleled impressions of Biden and Trump had me in stitches. He touches on the insanity of the media pretending that Biden is cognitively sound, and he also pokes fun at gender ideology.

I hope you enjoy the video. Remember, ridicule is one of the most powerful tools we have against tyranny and oppression from the parasite class!

