I recently followed the case of Winston Marshall - former musician for the band Mumford & Sons, who was mercilessly character assassinated by the woke mob. What was his wrongthink to incur the wrath of the Wokerati, you might wonder? In 2021, he simply tweeted praise for Andy Ngo’s book on Antifa [Unmasked: Inside Antifa's Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy].

The (since deleted) ‘offending’ tweet:

Winston Marshall discussed his ‘cancellation’ by the mob on Fox News:

Recently, a video of Marshall giving a speech at Oxford Union went viral, following an interesting exchange with Nancy Pelosi, which is well worth your time:

The threat to democracy comes from those who write off Ordinary People as deplorable, the threat to democracy comes from those who smear working people as racists, the threat to democracy comes from those who write off working people as populists and I'll say one last thing - this populist age can be brought to an end at the snap of a finger all that needs to be be done is for Elites to start listening to, respecting, and God forbid, working for ordinary people - thank you.

I prefer to use the term ‘parasite class’ instead of ‘elites’, and I doubt they will ever listen to us. Still, Marshall makes some excellent points in his speech and power to him for bouncing back from the abyss of getting ‘canceled’ and character assassinated. He has risen like a phoenix from the ashes, and we need more brave public figures like him speaking out. You can follow his YouTube channel here, Twitter account, and website.

