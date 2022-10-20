This is the English language version of the Thai script version. I thought it was worth posting this version as there is important information, and it also allows any foreigners resident in Thailand who wish to share the Thai script version, to know the content of what they are sharing…

In the previous article, we shone a light on the terminology used by the western media to explain (without any real explanation) the huge rise in Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS) and Sudden Infant Death Syndome (SIDS). We highlighted that the government of Denmark has openly acknowledged that giving the COVID-19 injection to children was a mistake.

Since then, the UK government is no longer allowing children aged 5 years and above to receive the injection. The relevant policy document from the government can be found here. We recommend installing a free open source translation tool called ‘Xtranslate’ – a google chrome extension, preferably using Brave web browser.

You can then highlight any text in a different language and use this tool to convert it to Thai language.

The Swedish government has also announced it will no longer be offering the COVID-19 injection to children, referring to safety concerns:

Elsewhere, in the US, you can see for yourselves the current result (up to 2nd September 2022) of giving small children and teenagers the COVID-19 injection. You may click here to visit the official government website with the data. Below is an image with details of the total number of adverse reactions and deaths amongst children aged 6 months to 17 years old, after receiving the COVID-19 injection:

Here is a more detailed individual report of a 9 year old boy dying after receiving the Pfizer injection, recorded in the United State’s VAERS database:

“Consciousness decreased/decrease in level of consciousness; seizures; headache; vomiting; This is a spontaneous report received from a contactable reporter(s) (Other HCP) from Regulatory Authority. Regulatory number: PH-PHFDA-300154077. A 9-year-old male patient received BNT162b2 (COMIRNATY), on 15Jul2022 as dose number unknown, single (Lot number: FN 4073) at the age of 9 years for covid-19 immunisation. The patient's relevant medical history and concomitant medications were not reported. The following information was reported: DEPRESSED LEVEL OF CONSCIOUSNESS (death, medically significant) with onset 25Jul2022, outcome "fatal", described as "Consciousness decreased/decrease in level of consciousness"; HEADACHE (death) with onset 25Jul2022, outcome "fatal"; SEIZURE (death, medically significant) with onset 25Jul2022, outcome "fatal", described as "seizures"; VOMITING (death) with onset 25Jul2022, outcome "fatal". The patient date of death was unknown. Reported cause of death: "Consciousness decreased/decrease in level of consciousness", "seizures", "headache", "vomiting". Clinical course: Patient was lying on his bed complaining of severe onset headache accompanied by vomiting and eventual seizures and decrease in level of consciousness. No follow-up attempts are possible. No further information is expected.; Reported Cause(s) of Death: Consciousness decreased/decrease in level of consciousness; seizures; headache; vomiting.”

Click here for access to the official report.

Across Europe, there is another system that records the number of adverse reactions to vaccines, including the COVID-19 injection (which is not a vaccine, it is an experimental gene therapy). The data recording system in Europe is called Eudravigilance. You can click here to visit the official website. The image below shows the number of adverse reactions, including heart related issues, amongst children aged 1 – 17 years old. The data is accurate up to 17th September 2022:

During the Pfizer trial for the COVID-19 injection in children, 86% of children suffered an adverse reaction. A first dose was given to 1,127 children, but only 1,097 children were given a second dose.

What happened to those other 30 children that did not show up for a second dose? Did they die? Why were they removed from the second dose?

You can read the official Pfizer C19 injection trial document here.

We are in very dark times. Throughout history, it has always been the tradition of all cultures across the world, for the elderly to protect the young.

Now that has been reversed.

Who will help the helpless little ones? Who will defend the defenseless?

Many people still believe everything they read in the newspapers and everything they watch on the televised news.

Everybody believes, because everybody believes that everybody else believes.

Do you believe what everybody else believes? Or are you an independent thinker?

Choose who you want to be. The children do not have the benefit of that choice.

