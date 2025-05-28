I am writing this post to bring you important news about contagious and deadly variants of Covid-19 recirculating throughout Thailand. There is also critical health advice from experts, the precautions people can take to protect themselves from illness, and the latest antiviral drugs being recommended by the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation.

I am writing this post to bring you the long awaited season six of the seasonal hyper-reality show in Thailand known as “Covid cases surge”. The first season of this addictive show aired in 2020. The series has received widespread critical acclaim, not only for its ability to mimic a ‘news’ format whilst churning out media ‘content’, but also owing to the runaway success in supporting merchandise lines across so called ‘vaccines’, masks, ATK tests, and antiviral drugs - a thriving, lucrative industry.

Here at Creed Speech, we caught up with a few Bangkokians on the street, who gave us their permission to be directly quoted, on the condition of anonymity. We asked people what they expected from season 6 and how the first few episodes had been received so far...

“I think the messaging is on point, giving the more responsible, perpetual maskers confidence to hide their features for the next few months, whilst keeping everyone else around them safe. Nobody is safe until everybody is safe. I also find the little “hello kitty” masks worn by the children to be adorable - they are lucky to have such loving, caring parents.”

“It’s been quite suspenseful so far! Our whole family watch the show at home, masked and gloved. We have been a bit worried with how much the surging cases have surged so far. A resurgence of surging is quite clear. I hope they introduce some new characters for this season, and it would be nice to see more crossover with the flu-verse.”

“I appreciate the imagery used in this season so far, especially focusing on the children. It reinforces my, um, sometimes wavering belief that I am doing the right thing by always forcing my kids to wear face masks 24/7. Now I know that I am not alone. We are all in this together.”

“As you can see, I wear a mask holder around my neck to signal to others that I am not a threat. I’ve also beautified and accessorised my mask with jewelry and stickers, as it has now become a permanent infrastructure on my face. My colleagues have never seen my real face, but now because of wearing a mask for 24 hours a day, for 6 years, I have terrible acne, so I can’t take the mask off in public anyway. I’m a bit fed up with season 6 now and want to go back to normal, but if I say that out loud then my friends might judge me, so I won’t risk it.”

“My name is tinfoil Dave. You can use my real name in the article, I don’t mind. We’ve seen how the WHO has psychologically profiled each country around the world so that the respective populations can be targeted most effectively with tailored applied behavioural psychology. The strategy employed by the mainstream media in Thailand is based on an assumed high degree of trust in health experts by the public, with a strong acquiescence to authority figures. You might see a news article about Covid, whereas I just see pharma marketing adverts for drugs.”



