BlueSphinx
Spot on! Great satirical article which made me laugh as it is so recognizable. The responses by the fictional interviewed Bangkokians are way over the top, but I am pretty sure that there are indeed Covid-lunatics that would wholeheartedly agree with the nonsense and air similar views. You will find them in droves on the AseanNow Covid sub-forum, only there they are more aggressive and want the 'irresponsible' unvaccinated non-maskers jailed, deported or dead...

Fager 132
There's a woman here in my tiny corner of Texas who wears a muzzle and, no lie, rubber dishwashing gloves. She seems nice, but it's not like the lizard people will show their true forms before they get green-lit by the mothership. They walk among us and for now it seems safer to keep pretending that their disguises are still working.

