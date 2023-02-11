The spin game has begun.

Quoted directly from this article (waybackmachine link preserved):

A controversial claim that Thailand is abolishing its Covid-19 vaccine contract with Pfizer because it caused Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha to fall into a coma following a booster shot has been dismissed as false. Contradictory statements made by a retired microbiology professor, Sucharit Bhakdi, have been dismissed by the Thai government as “fake news.” Professor Bhakdi claimed that the Thai government is considering cancelling its Covid vaccine contract with Pfizer, due to alleged concerns raised by Bhakdi about the vaccine’s safety. The claims made by Bhakdi were shared widely on social media, causing a stir among the public, however, the Thai Department of Disease Control, as well as the National Vaccine Institute, confirmed that there are no plans to alter Thailand’s contract with Pfizer or any other Covid vaccine manufacturer, reported the Associated Press. An official from the National Vaccine Institute, who preferred to remain anonymous, stated that the Covid vaccine is still safe and recommended for the general public. Thailand continues to use the Pfizer vaccine and is currently evaluating its bivalent vaccine booster, but there are no plans to stop ordering the current vaccine. Pfizer, in a statement, noted that the Thai disease control agency continues to recommend its vaccine “for all authorized ages and indications.” The Thai royal family has not made a statement on the condition of the 44 year old princess, who is the king’s eldest daughter and a potential heir to the throne. In a January 7 statement, the royal palace said Princess Bajrakitiyabha remained unconscious and on life support after falling into a coma while training dogs for an army exhibition. The statement attributed her collapse to an irregular heartbeat caused by a mycoplasma infection, a bacterial illness usually associated with pneumonia.

This insinuates that Professor Bhakdi is lying about his meeting with the Thai government authorities. I find that hard to believe as Prof. Bhakdi is a man of great integrity, he does not appear to have any agenda; he has warned of the injection dangers from early on, and his concerns have been validated.

More on Bhakdi’s meeting along with a video clip and link to the full interview here:

It seems much more plausible that whomever he had the official meeting with, feigned outrage as part of this circus where bad actors are literally actors themselves, following scripts, and instructed how to react to new smoking guns.

When in doubt, just blast it as ‘fake news’, and wheel out an official from the national vaccine institute who prefers to stay anonymous. Of course he does, if he even exists.

It seems like our hopes are dashed, for now.

The democide juggernaut powers on, obliterating everything in its path, truth is smeared, facts are spun, lives are destroyed, and Pfizer’s bottom line has a few more zeroes added to it.

*I would remind readers resident in Thailand, to be cautious in the comments below, as Thailand has very strict Lèse-majesté laws, with direct criticism of the Royal Family punishable with long prison sentences. I am not one to stifle debate, but I think we can do so intelligently by circumventing anything that might endanger or compromise readers resident here, especially those with Substack accounts directly connected to their identities.

The truth will set us free, eventually.

