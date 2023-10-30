I’ve compiled several stories which I think are worthy of your attention. Both for the outside world peeking in, and for readers based in Thailand who might’ve missed something.

👿Cash bad, digital wallet good😈

The globalist agenda to abolish cash trickles down through the governmental apparated organs. Such skullduggery must be adapted in a nation-by-nation-specific methodology, in order to most effectively hoodwink the populace into loving their servitude, detesting freedom, and relinquishing transactional anonymity.

“Fancy thinking the Beast was something you could hunt and kill! You knew, didn’t you? I’m part of you? Close, close, close! I’m the reason why it’s no go? Why things are what they are?”

— William Golding, Lord of The Flies.

From 11th November 2023, the widely used cash deposit machines (CDM) throughout Thailand, will require identification and a one-time-password (OTP) via mobile phone text message, in order for one to be able to deposit physical cash. Many minimum wage (and below) day labourers, working construction, including vast swathes of Laotian, Burmese, and Cambodian immigrants, are paid in cash. This enhanced verification requirement will make life challenging for them.

Many do not have mobile phones, or if they do, they have pre-paid sim cards which they cannot afford to keep topped up with credit, so they often get disconnected from service, and therefore would not be able to receive text message OTPs. Many do not have debit cards, which are often charged for by the banks here at circa 500 THB ($14USD) which is a day’s wages to them. Workers typically use the CDMs to deposit their salaries, for which they would later withdraw from the bank in person when needed.

This measure seems like wholescale catchment of the impoverished workers in Thailand who live hand-to-mouth, day-to-day, 12 hour shift to 12 hour shift, 6 to 7 days per week. The banking system will now be able to herd them into their first taste of know-your-customer (KYC), gently at first, just a text, just an ID card, then ramp up the soft China technocracy model with mandatory biometrics including face scans / selfies for online banking transactions.

Naturally, the serfs have to be propagandised with why this new measure is necessary, to protect them, of course, from all the fraud going on amidst those nuisance mules and gangs.

Up to half a million bank accounts could be “mule” accounts opened to facilitate fraud, according to the Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo), which is introducing measures to curb the problem. Starting next month, it said, people who make cash deposits via ATMs will be required to verify their identities to allow more effective tracing of transactions. Starting from Nov 11, people who deposit cash via ATMs must furnish proof of identity. For every machine deposit of up to 30,000 baht, the deposit or must key in their citizenship ID number along with their mobile phone number. The depositor will then receive a one-time password (OTP) from the bank before proceeding with the transaction.

This could also be problematic for people who pay their employees via cash deposit, or pay rent to their landlords in the same way. It is not clear whether once the rule goes into effect, people will only be able to pay cash into their own accounts, or other accounts too. Ergo, wider catchment of getting people into transacting purely via online banking, downloading the app, and being more readily primed for the digital wallet (CBDC) scheme.

☠️Cell broadcast (CB) emergency warning system😱

This is a story, which complemented several other common agenda-narrative-esque stories, released in the aftermath of a shocking shopping mall active shooter incident that took place in Bangkok on 3rd October 2023. The news of the emergency broadcast system was pushed out quickly, almost as if it was prepared and ready, before the bodies of the mall shooting victims had turned cold.

The kingdom's cell broadcast (CB) emergency warning system is expected to be ready for deployment in six months to one year, according to Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong. Speaking after talks with the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission on the system's implementation, Mr Prasert said the NBTC will coordinate with mobile phone service providers to deploy the CB alert system. The plan to establish an effective public warning system followed the shooting in the Siam Paragon shopping mall that left two people dead and five others injured on Tuesday.

Militaristic language used in “deploy”-ing the system. Hot on the heels of the US system and the UK system having being tested recently too. This can either be viewed as suspicious or standard, depending on how jaded you are from interpreting governments aligning in lockstep on all things “safe and protective” (technocratic and surveilling).

Whenever the ultimate emergency event is either engineered, orchestrated, or opportunistically seized-upon to message everyone in the country for mandatory evacuation from homes, courtesy of the military, you might want to choose not to get on the bus…

👆Edited clip from animated video Beyond The Reset - link to full video (YouTube has added a UN blurb advisory notice about climate change). Also see top comments:

Each ministry is expected to set up its own cloud storage service to streamline operations and reduce IT costs in preparation for the transition to digital government, Mr Prasert said. These businesses have agreed to cooperate with authorities in shutting down websites and services if call centre scams are identified. So far more than1,000 websites have been closed for suspected illegal activities. The DES ministry also plans to develop a centralised "app for everything", or"super-app", for the convenience of the public who want to access public services provided by various agencies. Mr Prasert says the government has no intention of restricting people's rights to voice their opinions on social media platforms. However, individuals with malicious intent should be aware they will face investigation and legal action if they violate the law, he said.

Transition to digital government

Shutting down websites suspected of illegal activity

One-stop service centre, convenient, centralised “super-app for everything”

No intention of restricting rights but those with malicious intent will face investigation.

Presented without comment, as the implications of the aforementioned announcements are self-explanatory.

👺They love the smell of SDGs in the morning, every morning

“Experts said..” fronting an academically prestigious looking, yet warm and fuzzy panel of agenda-pushers, can be framed as personable yet professional, authoritative yet approachable. That’s how this segment was weaved into the Sustainability Expo earlier this month in Bangkok. I will have more to say on this soon in a separate piece that will dive into just how entrenched agenda 2030 goals now are, both top-down (public-private-partnerships), and grassroots-up (educational institution infiltration and curricular capture).

The government should embed sustainability in all aspects of its policies to achieve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a forum told. In a forum titled “The New Chapter of SDGs”, organised on Sunday at the Sustainability Expo 2023 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, Chol Bunnag, director of SDG Move, said SDGs contains 17 goals, and each are viewed by the government as separate. In addition, it is necessary to find financial support to achieve the goals including providing incentives for people to help drive sustainable goals. Science and technology are also needed to drive the goals. He said Thailand already has a national strategy based on the sufficiency economic philosophy, and also applies the Bio-Circular-Green economic model, part of the SDGs.

Sounds great. No thanks.

Quick, disarm the Thais

Again, a plethora of articles have been unleashed on an understandably sympathetic and reciprocal public following the horrific mall shooting, calling for a need for greater gun control. Shooting ranges across the country were closed down within 72 hours of the mall carnage. The language pushed out and the steps suggested seem reminiscent of everything we have seen coming out of the States, and also more recently from Australia, for the disarmament of citizens. Some conspiracy theorists might theorise that such measures are being taken so that an enraged public will be powerless and subdued once they awaken to the great democide, the CBDC enslavement, the pandemic treaty, and digital ID creating a permission-based economical Technate existence.

Among the proposals was to speed up implementing a cell broadcasting alert system to enhance public safety, said Parit Wacharasindhu, list MP of the main opposition Move Forward Party, after a House meeting on Wednesday. A cell broadcasting alert system should be introduced as it could provide timely warnings and help people stay safe during emergencies like the Tuesday mall shooting, he added. Gp Capt Anudit Nakornthap, deputy leader of the Thai Sang Thai Party, said on Wednesday the shooting called into question the enforcement of the firearms control law, which may need amending. He said the law itself has been in use for more than 76 years, and it should be reviewed and upgraded, especially the section concerning the passing on of firearms to owner's heirs.

Link to article.

Teams of police raided 3,224 locations across the country between Oct 9 and11, national police chief Torsak Sukvimol said on Thursday. A total of 1,593 suspects were arrested during the three-day operation. Officers seized 1,789 illegal guns, including blank guns and BB guns, along with 219 registered guns that were changing hands, and 75,973 rounds of bullets. Illegal possession of a firearm carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years and a fine of up to 20,000 baht, but gun ownership is high in Thailand compared with other countries in Southeast Asia. Around 10.3 million guns — only 6.2 million of them registered — were possessed by Thais, putting the country in 13th place globally for small gun possession, according to the Switzerland-based Small Arms Survey in 2017.

"I had warned the police since mass shootings in Nakhon Ratchasima [2020] and Nongbua Lamphu [2022] that another mass shooting would definitely happen. The authorities should study the previous cases. A mass shooting is similar to a pandemic, but it happens due to several reasons including imitation, inspiration, loneliness among teens and incitement within subculture groups. Mass shootings are complicated issues which require multidisciplinary specialists," said Dr Deja. "Authoritarianism does not only refer to people with rank, it can include those who are older, physically stronger, or those who are of different nationality. The incident should serve as a lesson to learn about inter-relationships. Some parents make decisions for their children about what they should study, who their friends should be and even how they should spend their free time. Withholding joint decision-making from people with less power can foster violence in every corner of society," said Khemporn. "Our society has never conducted in-depth research on discrimination based on genders and nationalities. There is no social campaign against discrimination, nor is there any campaign to encourage people to change their attitudes towards discrimination," the psychiatrist said.

This last article is rather bizarre. Conflating a mass shooting with a pandemic?? Notice how every agenda is now made relatable to every other agenda. It’s quite amazing how such continuous prose is breathlessly exhaled into print.

The paragraph about authoritarianism being steered away from governmental-connotations, and towards the little people seems like a small neuro-linguistical programming nudge. Then we have another utterly perplexing throwaway comment about discrimination against genders, as a quiet, whispered, incorporation of gender ideology. They really do pack in as many agendas and as much subliminal programming as the character limit for the original print permits, don’t they?

Change your gender on your official ID

This last one is a “doozy” as the Americans would say. Or as the Brits would say, “they’ve lost the plot.” As the ABCDEFG++ agenda steamrolls on, we have now reached the point of dissolving the biological factual actuality of what gender really is. We’ve surpassed “gender assigned at birth”, we’ve outdone “birthing person” and “people who menstruate” as touted by western satanic disciples media outlets, and we have firmly arrived at erasing biological sex, on one’s official identity documents.

Gender and biological sex is imminently to become a social construct in the Kingdom of Thailand, by law. I kid you not!

The second bill would allow transgender people to amend their gender marker in their official identity documents. One concern raised by Mr Srettha at Thursday’s meeting was that the government would have to also speed up replacing military conscription with voluntary recruitment so that those who change their gender marker from female to male won’t have to face forced conscription, said Mr Chai. Mr Srettha also relayed the government’s support for a proposal that Thailand host Bangkok World Pride 2028, demonstrating to the rest of the world Thailand’s open-mindedness while stimulating the economy.

Perhaps you’ve read it here first. Best not believe your lying eyes. Also, low and behold one hell of a incentive for young men to transition into simulations of women, in order to avoid military conscription!

Transition the youth - check

Contribute towards falling birth rates and thus depopulation - check

Bamboozle Dr. Baffled even further with being unsure on what nether regions he is really dealing with down there when a patient comes in for a check up or a medical emergency and presents their ID card.

We had better let Matt Walsh have the final say today:

Matt Walsh:

You’re responding to a health emergency. Biological male. Somebody with a penis is having a medical emergency. And they say to you “I think I’m having a miscarriage.” Would you check them to see if they’re having a miscarriage? Would you consider that a possibility for them?

Transgender EMT:

*Long pause* … Look. No, but that’s because some people don’t have body parts. It doesn’t mean they are not a woman.

Until next time.🎃

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based dissident blogger. All content is free for all readers, and nothing is locked in archive requiring a paid subscription. Any support is greatly appreciated.

Buy me a coffee

Share

Bitcoin address:

39CbWqWXYzqXshzNbosbtBDf1YoJfhsr45

Monero address:

86nUmkrzChrCS4v5j6g3dtWy6RZAAazfCPsC8QLt7cEndNhMpouzabBXFvhTVFH3u3UsA1yTCkDvwRyGQNnK74Q2AoJs6Pt