Creed Speech

Creed Speech

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Estamir's avatar
Estamir
2d

"Agenda 2030" is the only thing that makes sense in this report. Here in Phuket, there are not shortages. Prices are not [yet] rising. The facebook group you site is known clickbate (as is the entire platform). Your picture of traffic on a road next to a gas station is not a queue for gas. Just like Covid, this agenda needs to add fake cases too?

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Brown paper bag's avatar
Brown paper bag
2d

Read with much interest, thank you. My 3 youngsters are due to travel to Thailand in April, am trying to maintain my "it'll be fine" demeanor but bit worried. I wonder, if I might contact you nearer the time if you would sanction it, to get a sense of what is happening?

Cheeky, I realise 😜

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