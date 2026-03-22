The authorities here in Thailand have been disseminating an interesting combination of panic-inducing fuel shortage and rationing announcements, followed by everything is fine don’t worry messaging.

Curiously, English language mainstream media outlets released these mixed messages within the same hour (via Facebook on 21st March 2026):

Personally, I’ve struggled to find petrol stations with fuel available over the past few days in Bangkok. A limit has been placed on each vehicle only being able to fill up 500 THB of fuel per visit.

In the local supermarkets, cooking oil prices are up 30%. More ominous sounding articles are being drip-fed out to the public since.

The idea of people canceling domestic trips for the Thai New Year period in April - ‘Songkran’ - has also been floated.

There’s a poll embedded within the above article - which is always a questionable source as a favourited propaganda tool to influence public opinion by citing responses from a non representative sample size (1,310 respondents). The highest cited alleged responses by percentage:

When asked about confidence in the country’s oil reserves, said to be sufficient for 98 days as of March 13, and the government’s ability to procure more fuel: 44.28% said they were not confident in both the sufficiency of reserves and the government’s ability to find additional supplies.

[…] On levels of concern about the oil situation: 31.76% said they were somewhat concerned. The impact on daily life: 33.90% said they had not been affected. Asked about travel plans for the coming Songkran holiday if the oil situation persists: 57.56% said they had no travel plans.

The last figure raised my eyebrows. Songkran is the only time in the year that most Thais take a long holiday, with huge numbers traveling back to their hometown provinces to see family.

I guess the plebs - of which I count myself among - are being trial-balloon-tested for such austerity measures.

How soon until the vastly increased CCTV networks of Thailand are activated for the license plate recognition to penalise drivers who fill up more fuel than they are supposed to, or perhaps go out of their ‘zone’ - then the geo-fencing comes into play. Fifteen minute cities anyone?

As Christian Westbrook wrote:

Two Weeks to Flatten the Fuel Curve: Digital IDs, Rationing, Energy Austerity Countries worldwide are rolling out strikingly similar “energy austerity” measures overnight--including digital ID-based fuel rationing, 4-day workweeks, license-plate driving bans, AC temperature caps, and more--all in response to the latest crisis. But don’t worry, they say, it’s just for “2 weeks” ... let’s talk about it. UNSHADOWED (IAF) Two Weeks to Flatten the Fuel Curve: Digital IDs, Rationing, Energy Austerity Read more

UN literally saying: “This war will help us accelerate our green agenda and teach you a lesson.” “The disruption ‌to energy markets caused by the Iran war is a lesson on the risks of relying on fossil fuels which should drive governments to wean their economies off oil and gas faster”, the U.N. climate secretary told ​Reuters on Monday. “If there was ever a moment to accelerate that energy transition, ​breaking dependencies which have shackled economies, this is the time,” Simon ⁠Stiell, Executive Secretary of the U.N. climate change arm UNFCCC, said in an interview. Once their Global Warming nonsense lost its power , their hand was forced. Cue the next crisis. Here we are. https://www.reuters.com/sustainability/cop/iran-war-an-abject-lesson-fossil-fuel-dependence-un-climate-chief-says-2026-03-16/

Regarding Thailand’s oil supplies, capacities and refineries, Bangkok Post reports:

The country has six oil refineries that can refine 175 million litres of fuel daily, including 32-33 million litres of benzine, 75-80 million litres of diesel, 25 million litres of jet fuel, 13 million litres of heavy fuel oil, and 6-7 million kilogrammes of liquefied petroleum gas.

Perhaps that means the country could fare better than its neighbours - but then again, if optics and austerity is the point, and they are all in ‘the club’, well…we would be hurtling towards the Absolute Net Zero doctrine, and Agenda 2030 - which regular readers will know I have covered exhaustively - see further recommended reading at the end of this post.

Vietnam looks set to be hit hard as it is dependent on Thailand and China for 60% if its jet fuel. Thailand banned exports of refined oil products, including jet fuel on March 6 to all countries except Myanmar and Laos.

You may have heard about these IEA ‘recommendations’. I’ll just leave this here, which should separate the conspiracy theorists from the coincidence theorists, and the dyed-in-the-wool-statists…

[Brave browser search]

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has issued a set of urgent recommendations to reduce fossil fuel demand amid severe global supply disruptions caused by the conflict in the Middle East, particularly following military strikes on Iran. Key Fuel Recommendations: Work from home where possible: This can displace oil use from commuting and is estimated to save 500,000 barrels of oil per day if implemented three days a week across eligible workers.

Reduce highway speed limits by at least 10 km/h : Lower speeds significantly reduce fuel consumption for cars, vans, and trucks.

Encourage public transport : Shifting from private cars to buses and trains helps cut oil demand.

Implement number-plate rotation schemes in large cities: Alternating car access based on license plate numbers reduces congestion and fuel use.

Promote car sharing and efficient driving practices : Higher car occupancy and eco-driving lower fuel consumption.

Optimize driving for commercial vehicles : Better maintenance, load management, and driving techniques reduce diesel use.

Divert LPG from transport to essential uses : Shift bi-fuel vehicles from LPG to gasoline to preserve LPG for cooking and heating.

Avoid non-essential air travel : Reducing business flights eases pressure on jet fuel markets.

Switch to electric or modern cooking solutions : Reducing reliance on LPG for cooking helps conserve it for critical needs.

Leverage flexibility in industrial feedstocks: Industries can adjust to free up LPG for essential purposes while improving efficiency. These measures are voluntary, but the IEA stresses that demand-side actions are essential to shield consumers from energy shocks, improve affordability, and support energy security during prolonged disruptions. The recommendations are part of a broader emergency response to what the IEA describes as the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market.

[Normie-friendly source via The Guardian, if you must.]

FURTHER RECOMMENDED READING

A WEFing Good Time in Thailand Nicholas Creed · May 23, 2023 I’ve been sticking my head in the WEF site to see how many Thai members are knocking about. You could try doing this wherever you are in the world, by typing ‘weforum people [insert nationality / country here]’. It’s strange that the weforum.org/people Read full story

Climate Alarmism 🌴Climate Change Law: Thailand's Testing Ground (Part 1) Nicholas Creed · May 8, 2023 Having followed the climate change cultism slowly creeping into Thailand’s media sphere, there are enough breadcrumbs to formulate theories on where this is all headed. ‘Hot season’ is now being pounced on by state sponsored media to instill fear into the public, warning them of mass heat strokes, and tagging on climate alarmism to every article on the … Read full story

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Email: nicholas.creed@protonmail.com with information and newsworthy stories for opensource intelligence gathering.

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