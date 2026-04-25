Creed Speech

Creed Speech

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DWB's avatar
DWB
1d

Notice it's not just a plan, it's an "action plan". Yesterday in touting giving out subsidies for various grocery products, the commerce minister called it an "issue-based management approach".

I think management consultants are infiltrating the Thai government.

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nobody's avatar
nobody
1d

I cannot and will not get an electric vehicle lol. They are horrible for the environment. There are more alternatives to gas...

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