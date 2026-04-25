A quick overview on the latest propaganda framed as altruism out here in the tropics of Thailand.

Whilst those not living under a rock will be acutely aware of the green agenda, including government-blessed corporate scams like carbon credits, largely fading away from public consciousness in the west. This is following fierce backlash from the public, with ‘anthropomorphic’ (man-made) ‘climate change’ being largely exaggerated to the point of it being a hoax.

Blackrock and the United Nations have instead turned their wrath to South East Asia to peddle their green-washing operations, and unfortunately, the ASEAN countries are all too eager to eat it up.

Let’s read between the lines of this piece from The Bangkok Post:

The Transport Ministry is preparing an action plan to boost EV adoption by 300,000 vehicles, supported by tax incentives and a car trade-in scheme. Deputy Transport Minister Siripong Angkasakulkiat outlined two key measures following discussions with the Department of Land Transport (DLT), aimed at accelerating the shift from petrol-powered vehicles. The first proposal expands the car trade-in policy to include not only private vehicles but also public transport, particularly taxis. The plan seeks to encourage operators to switch to electric models to reduce fuel costs and urban air pollution. […] He said petrol-powered taxis will receive a flat payment of 5,040 baht per vehicle, on condition that taxis complete at least 2,500 km of service during the 42-day support period, tracked via a DLT application.

The pretext is framed as reducing urban air pollution - which, every ‘pollution season’ from December - April, is then admitted as being largely caused by farmers burning sugar cane and rice stubble crop fields.

The next carrot is the flat payment of 5,040 THB ($155) on condition that taxi drivers allow themselves to be tracked with a department of land and transport app.

This normalises drivers consenting to being tracked in order to receive incentives. The next phase could involve future EVs being remotely disabled by the DLT using kill-switches based on a driver’s low social credit / carbon credit score, or other behaviour not fitting with the technocratic model citizen.

This week the plan is to push for 300,000 EVs, via incentives and car-trade-ins. Last week, EVs were described as unaffordable for the masses.

Deputy Transport Minister Siripong Angkasakulkiat was quoted mulling ‘curfews’ (closures) of all petrol stations to conserve the nation’s alleged fuel shortage. The next paragraph of the article quoted Suwatchai Pitakwongsaporn, president and chief executive of Atlas Energy Plc:

Electric vehicles also face declining resale values, he noted. “EV buyers are typically middle‑ to upper‑income earners who already own gasoline-powered cars and can afford to purchase an EV to avoid high fuel costs. Lower‑income earners are turning to LPG,” Mr Suwatchai said.

EVs have a tendency to burst into flames quite often too…

China:

Unknown:

Thailand:

The MSM in Australia is also cheering on EV adoption, as a response to the ‘fuel crisis’:

Will these agendas gain more support as they are forced through?

Do you think a majority of Thais will willingly part with their petrol and diesel-powered vehicles?

How long before the carrot is replaced with the stick?

Will tourists get excited about ‘green tourism?’ Will they even have a choice?

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