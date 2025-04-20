A quick post on this - I’ve seen all the uproar in the forums since this news dropped. Digital arrival cards replacing the little slip of paper (previously called ‘TM6’) that visitors had to fill out with a pen on the plane before they landed in Thailand.

Via Bangkok Post:

Thai authorities have reminded all foreign tourists planning trips to the country that they will need to fill out a Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) at least three days before travelling, starting on April 28 for arrivals on May 1. The simple application, replacing the traditional TM.6 paper form, can be completed on the TDAC website, said deputy government spokesman Anukool Pruksanusak. A TDAC mobile app for Android and iOS users is expected to be ready soon. The TDAC will replace the TM6 form, which all visitors had to complete in order to clear immigration. The use of TM6 cards has been suspended since last year. Travellers must input personal details, passport information, travel itinerary, accommodation and health status.

I followed the link to the TDAC website to see what information is required.

First off, the authorities are pandering to the gender neutral nonsense on page one:

More alarmingly, on the ‘health declaration’ page, as per the sub-header of this post, it cryptically reads the following:

"Passengers travelling to and entering Thailand have to be vaccinated with the vaccines approved by Thailand or by the World Health Organization (WHO) or other vaccines as allowed by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand."

This is a huge red flag. The timing of it hot off the heels of criminal Tedros sneakily signing the ‘legally binding WHO pandemic treaty’ whilst we were all distracted with Chump’s trade war.

Via BBC:

It [WHO pandemic treaty] still needs to be formally adopted by members when they meet for the World Health Assembly next month.

Vax passports set to return? A laundry list of injections needed to enter Thailand soon on a whim? We shall see.

Any Creed Speech readers who have friends or family as inbound travelers after May 1st, let me know by email if there is more pop-up information on the vax stuff after submitting the digital arrival form.

If you visit biometricupdate.com you shall note the immense coverage on multiple countries simultaneously rolling out digital ID and biometrics apps and requirements right now.

