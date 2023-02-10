Thailand Advertises AstraZeneca on Mass Rapid Transit System: "I want to be strong for my mother"
The first bit is saying "I want to be strong for my mother" and I think the second bit is saying something like "My mum has been there for me all my life." The bottom left bit says “Enjoy every special moment together” - such as every stroke, heart attack, and blood clot within the family caused by….who knows? We are all baffled, aren’t we?!
With the AZ logo in the bottom right, it's blatant propaganda to encourage more people to kill themselves off.
The truth is the opposite, you can't look after mum if you're dead after taking yet another COVID-19 injection.
Meanwhile, Thailand is reportedly convening war crimes tribunals to nullify the Pfizer contracts.
Yet, there are challenging legal ramifications in pursuing this, as detailed in this excellent post:
As usual, the Thai situation is rather complex, with some hidden layers under the message.
It's true that the King has now been made aware by his top advisors that the mRNA booster which his eldest daughter - his favorite and the alleged heir to the throne - was almost surely the cause of her collapse. But without affirmation by the Royal family, Thai media cannot say that there is virtually no hope that she will ever recover as her brain has been without oxygen too long,
In Thailand the King has semi-godly status, and you better not mess with the royalty. But everybody in his entourage is well aware of the King's impulsive character so it is understandable that he has an axe to grind with Pfizer. And so the war crime tribunals to nullify the contract might well take place., even if Thailand might not win them. A complicating factor is of course that at the start of the pandemic the King's investment fund was heavily involved in plans to produce Astra-Zeneca's covid-jab locally. So instead of charging ALL Covid-19 jab producers/distributors, the mRNA ones will be singled out (although also the non-mRNA jabs like SinoVax, SinoPharm and Astra-Zeneca did generate adverse effects).
Best they get a head start and sue ALL the vax makers, followed by the US DOD that owns the vial contents right up to the second they are injected into you.