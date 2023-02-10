The first bit is saying "I want to be strong for my mother" and I think the second bit is saying something like "My mum has been there for me all my life." The bottom left bit says “Enjoy every special moment together” - such as every stroke, heart attack, and blood clot within the family caused by….who knows? We are all baffled, aren’t we?!

With the AZ logo in the bottom right, it's blatant propaganda to encourage more people to kill themselves off.

The truth is the opposite, you can't look after mum if you're dead after taking yet another COVID-19 injection.

Meanwhile, Thailand is reportedly convening war crimes tribunals to nullify the Pfizer contracts.

Yet, there are challenging legal ramifications in pursuing this, as detailed in this excellent post:

