Creed Speech

Creed Speech

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
2

Thai Bank Account Lockdown: Government Cracks Down on Scams

Pesky mule accounts? OECD aspirations? WEF influence?
Nicholas Creed's avatar
Nicholas Creed
Sep 17, 2025
2
2
Share
Transcript

Widespread reports of bank accounts being frozen in Thailand have triggered alarm amongst both foreigners and Thais. The banks and the government blame “mule” accounts being rife, scammers, and money laundering.

Ergo, everyone is presumed to be a potentially guilty mule account holder until proven innocent!

I have collated multiple sources to delve into what is happening…

SOURCES

Bangkok Post article: Lawmakers aim to end wrongful bank account freezes

Bangkok Post article: Innocent people’s frozen bank accounts unlocked in 'half a day'

Bangkok Post article: Gold and baht causing headaches for central bank

The Nation Thailand article: PM arrives in Davos, meets business leaders to boost investment in Thailand

Bangkok Post article: Biometrics to speed up services at Thai Airports

Bangkok Post article: Iris-scan expansion on hold in Thailand

Thai Enquirer article: BoT Freezes 3 Million Accounts[…]

Biometric Update article: Biometrics starts 2025 with new and increasingly clear roles in the digital world

Biometric Update article: Facial age verification, age estimation coming of age across sectors

Biometric Update article: Thailand integrates biometric ID management into public health ecosystem

YouTube Video from Ben Hart: Reaction to "Temporary" Banking Freezes in Thailand?

YouTube Video from The Naked Guru Channel: Outrageous.. Expats & Locals Having Bank Accounts Frozen in Thailand

YouTube Video From OECD: Strengthening Southeast Asia-OECD Co-operation

YouTube Video from IMF: IMF Lending

YouTube Video from Washington Post: How China is building an all-seeing surveillance state

Digital$, Crypto, Gold

The Common Reporting Standards (CRS) Dragnet, CBDC Pilots, and Thailand's Foreign Income Tax Law Effective 1st January 2024

Nicholas Creed
·
December 27, 2023
The Common Reporting Standards (CRS) Dragnet, CBDC Pilots, and Thailand's Foreign Income Tax Law Effective 1st January 2024

Expect to hear more about Common Reporting Standards (CRS) in 2024. CRS refers to an existing agreement between banking institutions in multiple different jurisdictions, territories, and countries. According to Organisation For Economic Co-operation and Development

Read full story


🗞️Thailand News Roundup in Headlines

Nicholas Creed
·
October 30, 2024
🗞️Thailand News Roundup in Headlines

A news roundup of what’s been happening in Thailand with headlines, pictures, and the occasional blurb.

Read full story

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok blogger.

Support this independent, 100% free, non-sponsored, non-corporate captured Substack below.

Email: nicholas.creed@protonmail.com with information and newsworthy stories for opensource intelligence gathering.

Leave a comment

Share Creed Speech

https://buymeacoffee.com/nicholascrg

Bitcoin address:

bc1p0eujhumczzeh06t40fn9lz6n6z72c5zrcy0are25dhwk7kew8hwq2tmyqj

Monero address:

86nUmkrzChrCS4v5j6g3dtWy6RZAAazfCPsC8QLt7cEndNhMpouzabBXFvhTVFH3u3UsA1yTCkDvwRyGQNnK74Q2AoJs6

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Nicholas Creed
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture