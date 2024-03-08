This post shall tag on observations for the South East Asia coverage of one Miss. Taylor Swift, after several articles documenting this potential psychological operation cropped up on my RSS feed. Most notably, from the eagle eyed team at Off-Guardian, in their This Week in the New Normal #83 edition (11th February 2024):

TAYLOR’S INEVITABLE SUPERBOWL WIN Today is Superbowl Sunday, and that’s always an interesting day to spot messaging (subliminal or otherwise) in the Superbowl ads as well as on the field. And this year Taylor Swift will be there, just like she’s been everywhere else. The same year she coincidentally became the biggest star in the world she coincidentally started “dating” a football player, who is coincidentally a Pfizer spokesman, and whose team coincidentally made it to the Superbowl. And when that team coincidentally wins and Taylor coincidentally gets to kiss her Pfizer-sponsored boyfriend in front of the biggest TV audience of the year, it will be just one big coincidence. As political scientist Richard Bensell told ABC News: “If you were trying to design a public relations campaign or situation that would maximise her appeal to the American electorate and to her fan base, you couldn’t do better,” Quite. And not many seem to be putting 2 and 2 together on this. I have no idea what the purpose of this “let’s make everyone talk about Taylor Swift everywhere all the time for a year” project is, or what and/or who she sold her soul to create it, but it’s damn weird. Some say it’s about endorsing Biden, but elections are rigged so that’s pointless. Maybe she’s going to run for President.

And another piece from Zerohedge:

According to Bloomberg data, corporate media headlines featuring "Taylor Swift" began ramping up in the first half of 2023 and hit new record highs later in the year. The singer, who has made an entire career whining about having chosen the wrong men, has been pitched by legacy media as finally finding the "perfect match": Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce. While it remains to be seen if Taylor has become a NATO asset. Certainty Democrats appear to be salivating all over her ahead of the presidential election to turn 'Swifties' into blue voters.

Recall this last endorsement during the 2020 US selection cycle?

Now that the western world’s fawning over and / or documenting of signs pointing towards Miss. Swift being an ‘asset’ - along with Mr. Travis Kelce - is out of the way - let us note the bizarre coverage in South East Asia, of late.

The former property tycoon turned prime minister said he had long been wondering why Taylor Swift had not performed in Thailand and AEG helped him shed light on this mystery. According to Mr Srettha, AEG informed him that the Singapore government financially supported Taylor Swift's concerts, offering US$2 million to 3 million per show in exchange for exclusivity in Southeast Asia. "If I had known this, I would have brought the shows to Thailand," he said in a keynote speech at the forum, held at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) in Bangkok. "Concerts can generate added value for the economy."

Ergo, hosting the ‘swifties’ and their idol, is now a GDP generating opportunity proportional to a nation state hosting the Olympics? All about the baht?

Then we have Singapore’s exclusivity in hosting the singer, almost turning into an inter-country spat…

SYDNEY: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Tuesday an incentive provided to Taylor Swift to make Singapore the only stop in Southeast Asia on her world tour was not a hostile act towards its neighbours. "(Our) agencies negotiated an arrangement with her to come to Singapore and perform and to make Singapore her only stop in Southeast Asia," Lee told a press conference in Melbourne, where he is attending a regional summit. "It has turned out to be a very successful arrangement. I don't see that as being unfriendly." The announcement annoyed other countries in the region, with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin saying the grant was made on condition that it would be Swift's only show in Southeast Asia, while a Filipino lawmaker said it "isn't what good neighbours do.”

A “hostile act” - yup, tantamount to sanctions, blocking shipping routes, or contesting territorial borders and international waters - now we can add on exclusivity clauses for famous singers as criteria to justify hostile retaliation against a neighbouring country.

Well crikey, we had best roll out the tanks and go to war then eh?! [sarcasm]

Perhaps the over-the-top feigning of outrage yada yada is just part of the ‘OP’ to gin up more FOMO for Swift fans to scramble for a Singapore concert ticket.

Today, we have a (serious?) piece from the BP on Singapore’s gross domestic product being forecasted more favourably, as a result of the concert…

Economists upgraded the first-quarter growth forecast for Singapore’s economy, with some attributing the gains in part to Taylor Swift’s Eras tour concerts. Gross domestic product probably expanded 2.9% in the three months ending on March 31, the quickest pace in six quarters, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey. They also raised the annual growth expectation to 2.5% from 2.3% seen previously — toward the upper end of the government’s 1%-3% forecast for 2024.

Next up, the big brother corporation, sprinkling some trans coverage in the mix:

Taylor Swift's been wowing the world with her spectacular, record-breaking Eras shows. Well, most of it, at least. For the South East Asian leg of her tour, the US singer's only stopping in Singapore - leaving many fans from the area without a chance to see their idol. But for those unable to make the trip, a 29-year-old drag queen from the Philippines has been providing an equally glamourous alternative.

Pride month is right around the corner, and this could be an opportunistically subtle plant to advocate for the ‘transitioning’ of young fans.

In summary

We can speculate on several angles to this PSYOP:

Taylor Swift + Travis Kelce as a ‘power couple’ to direct traffic from otherwise ‘non-fan’ demographic cohorts towards one-another.

Kelce pumps Pfizer’s gene juice (literally and figuratively) so that Joe six-pack reconsiders his ‘anti-vax’ stance along with soccer Mom Sandy who’s daughter is an avid Swift fan.

Young impressionable minds around the world decide to have a dabble in the occult, seeing as Swift is reportedly into Satanism.

Young minds left behind in South East Asia can instead watch an imitation act - a biological man simulating a woman - then reconsider their gender fluidity, potentially sterilising themselves irreversibly.

Swift endorses the ice-cream lovin’, incomprehensible, ten-per-cent-for-the-big-guy presidential campaign for Joe Bribe’em - to potentially help calm the serfs and facilitate wider acceptance of the upcoming, pre-determined selection cycle ‘result’ - maybe Biden’s replacement is then also endorsed by extension.

What other angles do you think there are to this bizarre promotion of Swift mania?

