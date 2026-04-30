In Thailand, April is most well known for the Thai New Year celebrations called ‘Songkran’. Traditionally, Thais would sprinkle water over family members, revering their elders, asking for blessings for all the family, for renewal, and for successes.

Once a upon a time, Songkran was a wholesome affair in Thailand. We could go much farther back in time, but let’s appreciate this archive footage from the 1950s:

I shall fire off some adjectives to describe the scenes here:

Wholesome. Civilised. Respectful. Peaceful. Good-natured. Well-meaning. Family-friendly.

In stark contrast, the 2026 Songkran has been one of the most violent in memory; I have lived here on and off for twelve years. There’s a sort of sick voyeurism to aspects of Songkran now. When people (both Thais and Foreigners) are seen by the roadside, launching buckets of water and sometimes ice onto oncoming traffic including motorcyclists, everyone surely half expects a driver or rider to crash. Yet they all feign to be shocked when this happens.

The corporate capture of Songkran in Bangkok has both pros and cons.

The pros: