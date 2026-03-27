The atmosphere here in Bangkok is one of great uncertainty, fear, and financial strife. There are already reports of long-haul truck drivers refusing journeys because of the restrictions on how much fuel they can fill up at petrol stations. That could soon impact domestic supply chains and cause shortages. The prices at the pump for benzene (unleaded 100% petrol) have jumped from around 31 baht per litre to 41 baht.

Articles are being pumped out by the MSM warning us of electricity bills set to rise too. I think this will seriously strain a lot of people across all demographics and salary bands.

A friend who works in the central business district of Silom told me that many people have been approaching him and asking for money - although they do not look homeless, and are well dressed as if office workers.

Anecdotally, layoffs within companies that friends work in are “hemorrhaging staff”. Others tell me that their colleagues who were made redundant over a year ago still cannot find a new job - this includes Thais, not only foreigners.

It does seem that the point of the Iran war is to usher in techno-feudalism, targeting the serfs. The screws are tightening in many areas. Wise - the online banking services platform that many foreigners here rely on for cheap transfers and most importantly to withdraw cash, is disabling cash withdrawals from May onwards…