The paid subscriber newsletter is back after a long hiatus since June 2025, when I paused paid subscriptions due to concerns about Substack’s payment processor, Stripe.

The AI quickening and the great human replacement is happening too quickly now. Times are hard and work is scarce.

Paid subscriptions are now unpaused - if readers want to support my writing I am all for it.

Creedspeech.com will launch soon, running on censorship-resistant decentralised technology…

I have been told that most of my articles are quite intense, because I am often addressing serious subject matter, which is true. This newsletter takes a break from the darkness, to focus on what really matters in life.

You may imagine me perpetually in a man-cave doom-scrolling, whereas I actually spend a great deal of time in the great outdoors, playing sport, and meeting up with like minded friends.

In the previous newsletter #10 I showcased my garden and what my wife and I had planted. We can properly revisit the garden again soon, as it is thriving with herbs, fruit trees, and vegetables coming along nicely.

I previously wrote about feeding a stray cat:

Our jungle-y garden has attracted lots of cats - both strays and the neighbour’s felines. There is a black one that rolls around near the banana tree. Another striped one seems terrified of humans and is very jittery, although we finally managed to feed it some tuna yesterday. This orange one is still researching and observing us through the glass:

A few months after that post, the cat gave birth to three little orange fur-balls at the back of our house. We put out boxes for them to sleep in together as a family unit, then one day the Mama cat - we named ‘Somjeet’ (a type of orange in Thai) - freaked out and hid the kittens somewhere.

A day later, Somjeet arrived at our front gate meowing loudly, but not entering our garden over the wall, which was strange. We found her covered in blood and seriously injured. We took her to the local vet, who said it was a dog bite, showing us puncture wounds. They cleaned her up and gave us antibiotics to smuggle into her cat food.

Sadly, her spine was so badly bruised and twisted, that she has never regained the use of her back legs. We bought her a little cat wheelchair, which she has slowly mastered. Amazingly, my sister-in-law’s fiance found the kittens, stashed away on our roof underneath the tiles and drainpipe. They were emaciated, weak, and near death.

We reunited them with Somjeet, which was nice to behold. We then helped to bottle feed the kittens, whilst they also got their Mother’s milk - despite her being in excruciating pain during recovery from the dog bite.

The kittens (now cats) sleep outside in the garden in boxes, or under roof shelter by the driveway. We let them in the house sometimes, but it’s nice to see them thriving in the garden as semi-wild animals, as they discover new critters and ‘hunt’ together as a pack. We put Somjeet in a larger cage at night so that she doesn’t cut herself by crawling around on the driveway.

Here is a video of Somjeet’s first wobbly steps via the wheelchair, with the kittens running around playfully: