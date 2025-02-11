I’ve largely stayed out of the news cycles, save for the odd cursory glance to squirrel away articles as PDFs, to use when I get back to writing public posts at the end of February. For the past 3 weeks I have had a successful digital detox, with my laptop gathering dust, and my phone switched off most of the time.

I wanted to check in briefly to deliver on the monthly paid subscriber newsletter here. I’m out in the sticks on the Eastern Seaboard of Thailand, having traversed factories daily, whilst racking up 15 kilometers per day just walking around. Searching high and low for physical security vulnerabilities, design flaws, exploits, and training the human factor to be the strongest link. I love my work.

Here’s what my humble travel kit looks like during Thailand’s pollution season:

Confined to my cheap dungeon of a hotel room at night due to toxic air quality outdoors, I packed an exercise mat, a meditation chair, and volume 2 of The Gulag Archipelago.

Two DIY air purifiers made with air filters + cheap extractor fans placed on top = plug and purify.

My portable PM2.5 measurer shows the DIY air purifiers are working well in the hotel room, with an air quality of 012…