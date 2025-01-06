Once more into the breach we go dear readers. Let us see what 2025 brings. I believe that it will feel like things are getting worse, because the nasty stuff always steals the limelight. I do sincerely belief that things will also get better at the same time. I will try to highlight the wins wherever possible. Sometimes we get weighed down and disillusioned thinking that hope itself is merely hopium and a disguised PSYOP. That is not always the case.

The hardest thing about reconciling seemingly irreconcilable differences with those in our closest knitted spheres of friendship and influence is that we may not all agree upon all narratives. This can fracture and split what has been and what should still be strength in numbers. Support systems to keep us sane. I have friends who grasp the no farmers no food reality of the all out attack on our food supply, yet they are still blinded by the holy vaxxeens. I have friends who have followed the C19 injection democide evidence since day one, but now they’ve swallowed up idolatry for Trump and Musk.

Time and again, nobody can be forced to wake up. They will wake up when they are ready.

Everyone I know in my life without exception has either suffered a C19 injection injury, or their family members have.