I’ve felt the events of this year - as propagandised by the media - bend my reality, when that reality bites for those close to me. Many people want to forget about the injection democide of yesteryears. There are endless new distractions and psychological operations. Yet many people also want to talk about the injection harms, revealing their personal suspicions over weird new ailments being associated with the gene juice.

I’ve learned of family members of my friends dying suddenly. Within my own family, two relatives have physically deteriorated to an unrecognisable level of mobility, struggling to walk short distances. Another has been given a devastating neurological condition diagnosis, which will only get progressively worse. Other family members seem to catch a cold or flu-like malaise every 4-6 weeks like clockwork. I worry that their immune systems have been destroyed. It all seems so cruel and hopeless.

I no longer know what to believe in terms of how the C19 injected can detox and heal. Readers may notice I scrubbed all the spike protein detox guide posts, because I no longer know if any of these recommendations work. Maybe they do. I just do not feel it is my place to promote them. I do not know if spike protein is even real. All I know is that the C19 injections have caused great harm and death.

I always wondered how the great democide would be memory holed. Now I see that it will be via the Make America Healthy Again PSYOP. Blaming food for all the C19 injection harms yet to come. That so many friends are buying into this narrative is really bending my own reality. They are like the character Cypher in The Matrix. They are willingly reinserting themselves back into the matrix, to cheer for their new saviours.

I’ve written enough about that topic in recent articles and shall not lament the point here.

Personally, this has been the most brutal year of my life. I am still reeling from canceling a planned trip back to England to eagerly reunite with family, out of impoverishment. At least physical health is a type of wealth, as well as time, and the love of my wife - I am a rich man after all.