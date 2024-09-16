It has been another strange month in the land of smiles masks. The new normal ideology remains strong in Bangkok.

A double-masked lady walks past me in a shopping mall, wearing a t-shirt that reads “I am strong”. I think she has misspelled ‘weak’.

The local MSM is softly pushing monkeypox potions with the old adage caveat of “it’s only needed for the vulnerable” whilst throwing in weird promo codes about splitting doses amongst friends…

The currently available mpox vaccine is expensive but can be reduced by splitting one dose between up to five people, with each receiving an intramuscular injection.

Haha WTF?! *Calls friends* “Hey let’s all pitch in for a monkey-potion injection to split doses five-ways so we can get more VAIDS?!”

Those virologists are just sooo darn prominent, that we’d better believe ‘em!

This is not medical advice….please consult a medical professional…👨‍⚕️

A friend regales me with a tale of visiting a hospital for a routine checkup and encounters a nurse who has plastic tape underneath her facemask. He asks her about the tape. She explains that it is a secondary breathable respirator to ensure there are no gaps for pesky viruses to sneak in. She has been wearing this apparatus 12 hours a day, for four years. She asks him, incredulously, “are you not afraid of Covid?" - Thailand ‘healthcare’ professional, ladies and gentlemen.

The Buddha wept.