Another twelve months of technocratic tedium, psychological operations, and plentiful bread and circuses has come and gone. This marks three years since Creed Speech sprang forth from the bowels of frustration and despair. I wrote about the jabs, then I added more tabs, from Climate Alarmism, to Transhumanism and A.I. The Scamdemics and Psychology section has the largest catalogue of resources and preserved historical posterity as internet archived links and embedded PDFs within my writing.

I’ll continue banging out my amateur hour songs, because I enjoy the artistic expression outlet it gives me, with the music being the message. Plus, it serves as tactical low hanging fruit to alert me to any inbound bad actors if they go for the music ridicule angle.

I am pleased with how my latest section is progressing into a vast resource: Preserved Video Clips - this is freely available to any and all conspiracy realists, fence-sitters dipping their toes in the tepid waters of important video clips which have been or may be memory holed, and of course for the benefit of other writers! All the clips are linked to my Odysee channel, where they can be easily downloaded with a click. I’ve done the long-winded ripping, editing, reformatting, and uploading, so that these clips can be shared easily, or saved to your hard-drives. Let’s resist the memory holing and history scrubbing together, dear readers and dear fellow writers.

This Substack remains a hobby, which my wife says I spend too much time on, yet I do love to write. I have never been pushy about trying to get more paid subscribers, nor shall I be. Times are hard for everyone, and most people are worried about being able to afford to eat and pay rent. Whatever path of slow and steady organic growth this stack is on for all subscribers, I appreciate the total readership very much. The increasing number of personable emails that readers have been sending me has also given me a lift amidst difficult times endured in my personal life.

Enduring these technocratic times is not all that we can do. Communities continue to thrive in the real world. Like-minded people are coming together to share ideas, and dare I say it, a form of barter economy is already taking shape amongst my friends and friends of friends, within Bangkok. It is palpable that people can sense the past two and half years have been a lull of sorts - a calm before the next storm; the next engineered event to be hurtled towards us by the parasite class. In sensing this impending doom, I feel like my peers and I are more level headed than we were pre-Covid. Calm, composed, prepared, ready to resist, willing to help one another in times of strife.

This brings me to the title of this post. Right around the time of starting this Substack, I appear to have hit a wall when job hunting in the real world. I’ve been fortunate enough to get by with a few consultancy projects, although that work is drying up, and I would like to seek full time employment once again. I have applied to hundreds of jobs, and only been interviewed once, albeit unsuccessfully. As anyone who is in or has been in my position will acknowledge, this takes its toll on the old self esteem…The automation of the job market. The AI chatbot gatekeepers. The nigh impossible task of reaching a human being by phone just to follow up, to try and speak with a HR manager to learn more and express interest in a role. The automated ‘no reply’ rejection emails…

The mind starts to sow negativity and doubts, such as:

Am I too old to be a desirable candidate? (Forty years old)

Is it related to DEI policies?

Is the job market just harder now and more competitive? (Thailand just entered ‘technical recession’. )

Are many job posts actually fake ghost job posts?

Am I a targeted individual because of my writing? (Stop being paranoid!)

My wife and I are building a house, and we would like to start a family. In the theme of give a man a fish and he will eat for a day, but teach him how to fish and he will eat for life…I am humbly asking you not for your dollars, but for your help in finding a job.

Short of posting my CV here, I have eight years’ experience in physical security - risk assessments, operations, managing large teams in regional roles, security guarding, post instructions, SOPs, crisis management, solutions using technology across access control, CCTV video analytics, alarm systems, and conceptual design. My bread and butter is in industrial estates at warehouses and factories, although I can also manage corporate office based roles. I have a professional working proficiency of the Thai language.

I am equally interested in any paid writing jobs - preferably being able to write about whatever I want, within given topic parameters, without censorship or political leaning.

I would prefer to stay in Thailand. I am open to working in the neighbouring countries. If any readers have any connections to management / recruiter / HR figures seeking someone with my skillset, I would be delighted to get an introduction over email. [nicholas.creed@protonmail.com]

All the best,

Nicholas Creed.

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based writer.

Email: nicholas.creed@protonmail.com with information and newsworthy stories for open source intelligence gathering to support this Substack, thank you.

