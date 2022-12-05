This is a follow up to the guest post from Ronin Soma. Part 1 can be found here.

*Note: do not believe in the words written here below. The language shared is a map intended to help point towards unity by forming a linguistic current that dissolves the assumption of self and all other beliefs into emptiness.

Dzogchen / Soma Map

“Vision is mind. Mind is empty. Emptiness is clear light. Clear light is union. Union is great bliss.” -Dawa Gyaltsen.

Trekchö is facilitated and Dharmakaya is embodied through the clearing and absolutely relaxing Shunya (emptiness) that the beta-carboline alkaloids (harmaline, harmine, and tetrahydroharmine) of Peganum Harmala evoke into awareness.

Tögal is facilitated and Sambhogakaya is embodied through the infinitely intelligent and creative luminous energy that flows into awareness through the Green Tara DMT plants of Psychotria Viridis, Diplopterys Cabrerana, various Acacia species, and potentially a multitude of other DMT containing plants.

Lukhang Temple mural depicting sky gazing visionary practice.

Tögal facilitation and Sambhogakaya embodiment also occurs through the infinitely intelligent and creative luminous energy of Psilocybin mushrooms. Psilocybin and Psilocin are molecular forms of orally active DMT.

Soma is the precise combination of specific quantities of Peganum Harmala and DMT containing foliage/bark or Psilocybin mushroom fruit bodies to form a powerfully effective medicine utilized for meditation, healing, purification, regeneration, psychotherapy, and liberation into Rigpa and Nirmanakaya.

The dosages and ratios between the beta-carboline alkaloids found in Peganum Harmala and the DMT/Psilocybin contained in the plants or mushrooms can be skillfully adjusted to carefully hone into the perfect balance of Trekchö / Shunya and Tögal / luminous creative intelligence.

Soma accelerates and amplifies the process of meditation through relaxation and intelligent illumination. The masculine Shunya of Peganum Harmala opens and grounds the bodymind into the relaxed spaciousness of translucent awareness while the feminine Green Tara intelligence of the DMT admixture simultaneously opens the bodymind into an infinitely intelligent and infinitely creative expression of luminescent energy.

In unity, the King and the Queen make love to rebirth awareness into the Clear Light of Rigpa.

Flashes of Clear Light Vision can manifest early on in Soma experiences but are typically transitory and motivational in nature. It is the development of a deep grounding through Trekchö that allows awareness to stabilize in the Clear Light of Rigpa during the practice of Tögal. The Trekchö effect of Peganum Harmala comes through its remarkable ability to cut through illusions and purify the bodymind of the embedded tensions that are brought to light by the luminous creative intelligence of DMT.

As The Green Tara bridges awareness into Rigpa, her luminous energy intelligently reveals, stirs up, and brings sensory amplification to any accumulated tensions/obstructions that veil awareness as Karmic Visions. It is through complete surrender/relaxation into translucent awareness and total acceptance into the illuminated perceptual phenomena that the obstructive tensions of Karmic Vision are spontaneously liberated.

In complete non-attachment and through zero resistance, the illusions of conceptual duality (self and other) are dissolved in the indivisible union of absolute emptiness (Shunya) and relative appearances (luminous creative intelligence) as Rigpa.

Tibetan letter "A" inside a thigle. The A, which corresponds to the sound ‘ahh’, represents kadag while the thigle represents lhun grub .

“True mind nature does not act, do anything, modify, or function as some subtle antidote to phenomena. It is simply open space and luminosity in union.” -Tsoknyi Rinpoche.

“When you recognize the true nature of mind, all habitual patterns are naturally liberated in the space of wisdom. That includes the ultimate habit known as samsara.” -Tsoknyi Rinpoche.

Once the mirror of perception is cleansed of karmic dust, translucent awareness (embodied by Peganum Harmala) perfectly reflects the luminous creative intelligence (embodied by the DMT) as Rigpa (embodied by the balanced marriage of Peganum Harmala and DMT admixture as Soma). The enlightened fusion of Dharmakaya and Sambhogakaya as Nirmanakaya through the Soma vehicle.

"Look at this window: it is nothing but a hole in the wall, but because of it the whole room is full of light. So when the faculties are empty, the heart is full of light." -Chuang Tzu.

Soma elixirs are masterful Dzogchen un-teachers. Working not through the language of written texts or oral transmission but instead through direct experiential embodiment. A biological vehicle for enlightenment.

AutoSomatic

Profound activation through Soma is completely natural and effortless. It requires no understanding, knowing, believing, religion, dogma, control, or manipulation. It is actually a relinquishment of all these concepts and actions. Enlightenment is a naturally occurring transcendence from the tense, shadowed, material, and dualistic illusion of mental concepts into a fully relaxed, translucent, non-conceptual, unified light/sound being of sensual perception (Rainbow Light Body). A movement from low conductivity (resistance) into superconductivity (zero resistance) of life/consciousness.

Relaxation is the gateway into the Rainbow Light Body superconductor.

“Relax. Nothing is under control” -Unknown.

All is the unified intelligence of life. Everything that was, is, and will become is always already in accordance with the self-liberating nature of Dzogchen. The suffering of resistance and attachment are perfect medicinal experiences to further fuel the realization of Rigpa. Perfect imperfections. Through the illusion-liberating nature of life, consciousness naturally ripens into enlightenment.

The meaning of the realized state he requested from Dzogchen master Princess Parani who condensed its meaning for him in a song:

“Do not block your six senses; delight in them with joy and ease. All that you take pleasure in will strengthen the awakened state. With such a confidence, empowered by the regal state of natural mind, the training now is simply this: let your six senses be at ease and free.” -Princess Parani.

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok-based journalistic infidel impervious to propaganda. If you liked this content and wish to support the guest post from Ronin Soma, consider a crypto donation (this address is for Ronin Soma only, and not for Nicholas Creed):

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