This is a guest post by Ronin Soma. Part one (of two) - a thesis for your consideration and enlightenment.

*Note: do not believe in the words written here below. The language shared is a map intended to help point towards unity by forming a linguistic current that dissolves the assumption of self and all other beliefs into emptiness.

Soma

In the ancient Vedic tradition of India, Soma is the Sanskrit word used to describe an organic plant derived substance that generates the god within (entheogen). The Rigveda, describes Soma as the ‘King of plants’, ‘Creator of Gods’ and as the ‘Nectar of immortality’.

“O Soma, You purify everything. You are the best source of enlightenment. You lead us towards immortality.” -Rigveda 9.108.3

According to Vedic legend, Soma was ceremonially consumed by Rishis(Vedic sages/seers) to transcend the mentally fabricated illusions of the conceptual mind and experience unified being. Soma is also associated with the mysterious physical rejuvenation/regeneration process of ancient Ayurveda know as Kaya Kalpa.

Green Tara and the Khadira

Many years ago while in meditation, visions manifested of what appeared to be enlightened Buddhas flying in on giant lotus flowers (as often depicted in traditional Tibetan Thangka paintings). While the Buddhas levitated for a moment in the field of awareness, a realization came through that the intelligence behind Psychotria Viridis and other DMT containing plants is the Green Tara.

As this realization flooded the mind and heart, a vision of Green Tara erupted from the very center of awareness and engulfed the entire realm of perception. Through subsequent literary research, it was discovered that in Tibet, Nepal, and India, the Green Tara is known as the enlightened Buddha of the Khadira Forest (Acacia Catechu and various subspecies).

This tree grows in the regions associated with Soma lore such as Pakistan, Kashmir, Tibet, Nepal, and India and some subspecies reportedly contain DMT in the bark. In Sanskrit, the subspecies known as White Khadira is called Somavalka meaning ‘bark that contains soma’.

“The Sanskrit root târ- means ‘to traverse’ or ‘cross over’ as in using a bridge to ford a stream. As a Târîni, she carries one across. That is, she serves as a bridge for one to get to immortality. But the root tar- can mean ‘tree’ and it is also related to ‘star’ and to ‘pupil of the eye.’”

Soma ReGenesis

Both historical and direct experiential evidence through the use of Peganum Harmala and DMT admixture plants in combination suggests that the original Vedic Soma may have very well been the synergistic formulation of Peganum Harmala seeds with the DMT containing foliage/bark of local plants such as Acacia (certain sub-species), Desmodium Gangeticum (known in Sanskrit as Saumya meaning ‘rich in Soma juice), Phyllodium Pulchellum, Phyllodium Longipes, Desmodium Gyrans, or Psilocybin mushroom fruit bodies.

We have chosen to use the word Soma to name the entheogenic medicine created by skillfully combining the beta-carboline alkaloids of Peganum Harmala with the tryptamine alkaloids of DMT containing plants or Psilocybin mushrooms.

SomaReGenesis is the rediscovery and reapplication of this medicinal combination.

Dzogchen

The ‘Great Perfection’ teachings of Tibetan Buddhism, also known as Ati, or ‘utmost’, Yoga elucidate the innate ‘self-liberating’ disposition of human consciousness. Described as both the essence and culmination of the Vajrayāna Buddhist path to ‘pure and total presence’, Dzogchen frees consciousness from vestigial discontent through sustained and unmediated insight into the non-dual nature of primordial awareness.

As explicated in the ‘Six Vajra Verses’, one of Dzogchen’s earliest known literary sources; ‘Recognising that everything is self-perfected from the very beginning and beyond the constraints of conceptualising mind, the malady of striving is pontaneously relinquished. One remains immaculately at ease in innate perfection.’

Similarly, Padmasambhava, the eighth-century figure most commonly identified as having established the Dzogchen teachings in Tibet, is said to have proclaimed that:

“In its true state the mind is naked, immaculate, clear, without duality, transparent, empty, timeless, uncreated, unimpeded; not realisable as a separate entity, but as the unity of all things....”

“To know whether or not this is true, look into the nature of your own mind.’ ”-Ian Baker

Dzogchen/Soma Mirror

The beta-carboline and DMT molecules of the plants are organic exogenic reflections of the endogenic spiritual neurohormones of enlightenment naturally produced within the human body (pinoline and DMT). As within, so without. It is theorized that deep absorption through meditation, extended darkness retreats, and certain forms of pranayama, such as those employed and achieved by advanced Dzogchen practitioners, stimulate the bodies endogenous secretion of both the beta-carboline pinoline and DMT.

This common thread makes absolute sense of the perfectly mirrored reflection that exists between the experience of Soma and Dzogchen.

Keys to the Map

Dzogchen: directly translated as ‘the great perfection of life.’ All of life is intrinsically perfect and reflexively self-liberating consciousness. Life is Dzogchen.

Rigpa: non-conceptual/non-dual awareness. Translucent/empty awareness through which all perceptual phenomena is unified.

Meditation: relaxation through and beyond tensions into translucent awareness. Relaxation of tension is achieved by simply resting as awareness in full acceptance of what is through zero resistance and non-attachment.

"Meditation consists of being attentive to such a state of Rigpa–free from all mental constructions, whilst remaining fully relaxed, without any distraction or grasping, because it is said that meditation is not striving, but naturally becoming assimilated into it.” -Dudjom Rinpoche.

Tension: the contraction of the mind/body into dualistic perception by means of belief, knowledge, fear, self, identity, trauma, cultural programs, assumption, expectation, attachment, resistance, and any other form of mental concepts/conditioning.

Karmic Vision: dualistic perceptual experience generated by tensions. Awareness veiled/obscured by the tensions of mental conditions/concepts creating the fundamental illusion of ‘self’ and ‘other’. Karmic Visions are perfect imperfections. Karmic Visions are self-liberating.

Karmic relationships: twin souls.

Clear Light Vision: direct perceptive experience of Rigpa. Through translucent / empty awareness, the dualistic illusion of subject and object phenomena merge into luminous unified being.

Self-liberating: all experiences in life, both Karmic Vision and Clear Light Vision, intelligently fuel the liberation of awareness into enlightenment. All is perfect. Karmic Visions are perfectly imperfect. Life naturally liberates awareness from the illusion of self. Relaxation effortlessly and spontaneouslyreleases/liberates tensions.

“Resistance is persistence and acceptance initiates change.” -Danny Schreiber.

Shunya: emptiness.

The Three Kayas: three aspects of enlightened being.

Dharmakaya: realization of the absolute and non-dual nature of empty / translucent awareness.

Sambhogakaya: the spontaneous, playful, and enjoyable movement of luminous clarity, creativity, and intelligent energy through awareness.

Nirmanakaya: the manifest perceptual experience resulting from full embodiment of the indivisible union of Dharmakaya and Sambhogakaya in compassionate dynamism.

“Altogether, the three Kayas are various functions of enlightenment. It is like having a heart, a brain, a muscular system and limbs: all of those are operating at the same time. Likewise, all three Kayas are operating at the same time. It is like having a motor and a driver and wheels: they function in the same way….They all work together. Dharmakaya is like the sun, Sambhogakaya is like the rays, and Nirmanakaya is like the rays hitting the objects on the earth. Nirmanakaya is the physical situation, and Sambhogakaya and Dharmakaya are the level of mind.” -Chögyam Trungpa Rinpoche.

Trekchö: the first of the two main practices in Dzogchen. Trekchö is the clearing or cutting away of tensions through relaxation.

Tögal: the second of the two main practices in Dzogchen. Tögal is crossing over directly into Clear Light Vision. A direct experiential perception of Rigpa. Being the second main practice in Dzogchen, Tögal techniques are typically not employed until one has become fully grounded and stabilized in the practice of Trekchö.

