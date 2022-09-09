A brief note to wholly endorse James Corbett’s documentary series, False Flags: A Secret History of Al Qaeda - Watch Along and Q&A Part 1 & 2, hosted on The Last American Vagabond. *Part 3 to be released on September 11th. Screenshots below linked to Odysee uploads.

There is so much information packed in here, that even if you consider yourself well informed on the subject matter, I would wager there will be new truth bombs and revelations that will colour you surprised.

There are also lessons to be learned in terms of the strategies used by governments and legacy media as ‘templates’ to shape public opinion and whitewash truth with the ‘official stories’ crafted by design, as well as what is recanted.

These practices are absolutely relevant to the psychological operations being waged against us today.

During the Q&A there was an exchange between James and Ryan that struck me as being highly pertinent. Ryan suggested that if those operating in the alternative media reach just one person with each piece of content put out, then they’ve done their job. James responded that such a responsibility is too burdensome; that the information put out by the alt media should not have the aim to change anybody’s mind.

It is up to each recipient of the information how they interpret and process this, whether they share it, or if it alters the way they perceive the world, or how they even interact with their surroundings.

Furthermore, James mused that whilst it is important for the alt media to point out the fallacies, inconsistencies, and lies of the legacy media; it should not be all-consuming. Meaning, for the alt media to purely write about the latest legacy media pieces exacerbating clown world, allows the organs of the WEF to control the conversation and set the tone.

