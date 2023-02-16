Very sad news reported across various media platforms. Khun Duangphet Phromthep, 17 years old, has died suddenly after reportedly sustaining a head injury after a fall.

In local Thai media, the only outlet to invoke the words ‘died suddenly’ is The Bangkok Post:

One of the young "Wild Boars" footballers rescued from flooded Luang Cave in Chiang Rai in 2018 has died suddenly in England. The death of teenager Duangphet “Dom’’ Phromthep came as a shock to his family. The cause of death was unclear. Unconfirmed reports in British media said he sustained a head injury. He had signed up for the Brooke House College Football Academy in Leicester, England, last year. The abbot said initial reports were that there was an accident, a fall, and Duangphet was injured. He was admitted to hospital and put on a ventilator but later died.

The cause of the fall itself has not been elaborated on. His cause of death is currently unclear but reports say he sustained a head injury.

Another Thai media outlet, TheThaiger, is attributing the death to an accident:

UK media report from The Daily Mail:

A spokesman for Leicestershire Police said: Shortly before 1pm on Sunday (12 February) police were called to a boarding school in Leicester Road, Market Harborough by the East Midlands Ambulance Service. The call concerned the welfare of a pupil. The pupil - a 17-year-old boy - was taken to hospital. He has since died. The boy's death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Report from The Sun, another UK media outlet:

The young footballer had a full health check carried out to obtain his visa in 2022, in which doctors said he was very healthy.

My condolences go out to Khun Duangphet’s family.