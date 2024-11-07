I have covered much of the UN Agenda 2030 (‘Education 2030’) literature in this section of my Substack. Those deep dive pieces highlighted how the educational guidelines are handed down by the conniving UN shepherd, entrusted to its flock of docile, obedient sheeple teachers, as they are rounded up, herded into place, then encouraged to graze upon grassy knolls of bespoke crafted propaganda, across the sustainable development goal spectrum.

This, in turn, filters down to the unsuspecting, blank canvas little lambs within state educational institutions.

Herein we shall examine an online interactive learning module from the Oxford Learner’s Bookshelf. First off, I wish to thank the reader who sent these materials to me via email and referred to this masks module as over the top “brainwashing”. I also appreciate the man’s candor in explaining his struggle as a dissenting voice at the school he taught at here in Thailand, during the height of Convid hysteria. Quoting the reader directly with his permission:

When I first started working, school was onsite, and I finished up the semester with only a month or 2 left. The next full year was all done online. When the children came back most of them had masks. I tried to stand up for the children, by saying they only had to wear a mask if they wanted to, but that didn't go over well with the Thai teachers, who were also masking. It was hard to get up in front of the room and teach a bunch of kids whose faces were hidden, sad actually because I wanted to see them smile.

Below are the screenshots this reader sent to me from a unit he taught, which was called Masks. It was part of the oxford discovery system. What I find interesting is the subtlety of the learning materials in leading the student to associate different types of masks with protective mechanisms, as well as ‘fun’ costumes at a carnival, all whilst interweaving the Covid era facemask - which is still going strong in Bangkok in 2024…

Here the phrase “Of course, everyone was wearing a mask” stands out, preceded by the opening sentence of “it was the best day of my life!”

It sounds harmless enough - people playing dress-up at a carnival, disguising themselves, and having a parade. Yet the pervasive subliminal embedment of masks equating fun and joy, belies a normalisation of mask wearing.

Masks can be lifesavers. Protective. Special masks. Protect the face is crucial. Again, interesting word association for the students to absorb and conflate with the filthy bacteria-sodden rags they had on their faces each day during Covid1984.

The most powerful weapon on earth is narrative. Story. Priming the youth for the lamestream media narratives?

There has been a self evident shift away from parents entrusting their child’s education to state schools in the UK - meaning ‘free’ government provided schooling. The shift has been towards homeschooling. Reasons given range from a loss of faith in the obsession of disruptive, mental health-decimating online classes during the 2020s lockdown era, to fears of children being C19 injected by stealth at schools without parental knowledge or consent, as well as the general brainwashing across Agenda 2030 goals and the push for gender ‘transitioning’ insidiousness.

Quoting from The Guardian:

New government data has revealed a sharp rise in children being home educated, with more than 126,000 children being taught at home in 2022-23, an increase of 60% since 2018-19. […] The Covid pandemic caused an increase in children being home educated. The BBC reported earlier this year that there were at least 49,851 notifications to councils from families deciding to home school children in the year 2020-21. More than four years after the first lockdown, however, numbers have continued to rise. […] Bladon said many of these parents feel the entire education system is broken and is working against them. “Really complex situations – people’s lives – are reduced to conversations about absence. But absence is seldom the core issue,” he said. […] Parents in England and Wales must ensure their child gets a full-time education that meets their needs from the ages of 5 to 16. Separate, similar, guidance applies in Scotland and Northern Ireland. Local authorities decide whether to fine parents if their child misses school, but they are required to consider a fine of up to £160 if a child has five days of unauthorised absence. Pressure to get back into school can also include court action, with fines of up to £2,500, and home visits from the police.

We can see how legacy media is framing this. Veiled threats made towards parents opting for homeschooling, in the guise of local authorities coming after them with fines for truancy, i.e. for their child not attending school.

Should the burden of proof of the child’s adequate education at home be put upon exam grades, rather than the thought police barging into people’s homes to audit those parents who believe they know what is best for their children education-wise?

According to My Online Schooling:

If you are homeschooling in the UK or overseas, you may be wondering if and how homeschooled children take exams. The good news is, they can, and it's not that difficult either! If your child has been working through the English National Curriculum and wants to take either their International GCSE or A-Level exams, they will need to register as a private candidate at your nearest exam centre.

I will add more resources and links to this section in time - it is a balancing act between covering nefarious policy offshoots from Education 2030, whilst also providing solutions and learning materials via open source intelligence to support the growing homeschooling momentum.

