You will have seen snippets of various robot specifications woven into articles and clickbait video thumbnails over the past few years. You have probably pinched yourself, wondering if it was computer generated imagery (CGI). In 2025 you may have been second guessing your own eyes whilst watching videos, by questioning whether or not they are generative artificial intelligence creations.

Let us cut through the noise in this robotic roundup, whilst scratching the common itch of “now where have I seen that before?” - as we address our predictively programmed conundrum.

Clone Alpha by Clone Robotics

The synthetic human-like creature, named Clone Alpha, was created by a company called Clone Robotics, which seems to have directly taken inspiration from the dystopian TV show Westworld. Even its company logo is the same as imagery in the show’s opening credits. The company claims that the “muscuskeletal androids” are designed designed to help around the home with menial tasks including cleaning, washing clothes, unloading the dishwasher and making sandwiches.

Clone just unveiled their musculoskeletal torso. It includes an actuated elbow, cervical spine (neck), and anthropomorphic shoulders with the sternoclavicular, acromioclavicular, scapulothoracic, and glenohumeral joints. The valve matrix fits compactly inside the ribcage.

How long before this humanoid is ‘helping’ people to find the business end of the kitchen knife as the last thing they see?

Where have you seen this before?

Look no further than the TV series Westworld:

Unitree Robotics H1 Humanoid Robot

A Unitree Robotics H1 humanoid robot, developed and produced in Hangzhou, China, was seen exhibiting "erratic behavior" in a video circulating on X. Footage circulating on X, shared by one user, alleged the incident was caused by "imperfect coding."

Where have you seen this before? It looks a lot like Robocop - the 2014 remake version.👇

The Chinese manufacturers of the Unitree H1 robot have left enough space for a face to squeeze into the mask area, so perhaps we will see a transhuman cyborg running around in these things soon, scanning us for being threats or non-threats; perhaps based on what we post online or whether we believe anything countering official narratives…?

Tesla Optimus

A lot of proponents of universal basic income (UBI) who are also Musk fanboys, will casually endorse us all having a domesticated robot to do our chores, as we lay around chronically obese and apathetic to “have the freedom to pursue creative outlets”, whilst fully dependent on the state welfare. Until our robots turn on us? By design? With plausible deniability for the manufacturers?

AI and robotics provide endless cover for false flags.

Were we being groomed by the 2004 movie I,Robot, to seed this model in our collective consciousness?

Tesla’s Robotaxi

As a relevant sidebar for historical context on the acronym TAAS - transport as a service, please check out this article I penned in 2024:

12th June 2025:

Transcript:

CAROLINE WOODS: Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the company’s first fleet of robo-taxis are tentatively ready to roll later in June. Musk announced the initiative is slated to launch on June 22nd in Austin, with the first rides coming on the 28th. But Musk also noted that safety will be put above all else, saying “We are being super paranoid about safety, so the date could shift.” The world’s richest man recently told CNBC that the rollout will start small, with only 10 to 20 robotaxis using Tesla’s Full Self Driving capabilities. Additionally, Tesla plans to use the Model Y and not its freshly unveiled cybercab - that is slated to go into production sometime in 2026. However, Tesla will also be facing pushback on the day the robotaxis hit the streets of Austin. Several anti-Musk activist groups plan to protest and host demonstrations to highlight safety issues associated with EVs as well as Tesla’s self-driving and autopilot technologies.

This brings to mind a scene from the 2018 movie Upgrade, whereby a self-driving car’s operating system is hacked and used to to assassinate a target by crashing the car:

Boston Dynamics’ Atlas Robot

This acrobatic robot has speed, strength, agility, and coordination that could soon rival its human counterparts in the field.

Boston Dynamics has historically enjoyed being awarded contracts by the US Department of Defense. See this example from 2020:

Contract To Boston Dynamics, Inc 249KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Yet, Boston Dynamics has publicly committed to opposing the weaponization of its robots through multiple channels, including formal policies and industry collaborations. The company’s management signed an open letter co-signed by five other robotics companies, explicitly prohibiting the weaponization of general-purpose robots.

Does it really mean anything? It is just a case of “trust us bro” ?

Here is a robotic dog named ‘Spot’, also produced by Boston Dynamics, meeting and taunting a real dog:

Where have you seen this ‘cute’ robotic dog before? Charlie Brooker’s dystopian Netflix show Black Mirror - that’s where. Season 4, episode 5: ‘Metalhead’ - in which robot dogs hunt humans to extinction worldwide…

How much longer will people watch these Black Mirror episodes and giggle in astonishment at how ‘coincidentally’ the show has predicted technologies that have since come to fruition in the real world? Dear reader, it is called predictive programming. This means that intelligence agencies work with TV and film producers, to seed an idea in the public consciousness, so that when it is rolled out in real life, it is less of a shock to people, making them more docile and accepting of it now happening.

ONYX NAUT & SENTRY - Ghost Robotics V60 robotic dog

Do you enjoy fishing or playing watersports? Well keep an eye out for this stealthy ghost robot next time you’re on the water.

WARFARE

Israeli forces have deployed drones in Gaza. As published in The Economist:

Drones are intended to reduce the danger to soldiers, but they also have a devastating impact on civilians. Operators can and do make mistakes and to send explosive-laden drones into buildings where civilians are sheltering brings obvious dangers. And although Xtend is keen to point out that it does not build autonomous “killer robots” able to locate, identify and attack targets on their own, the technology to do just that is now feasible. For better or worse, there is now nowhere drones cannot reach.

How Israel Is Using Drones In Gaza 3.07MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

More recently, Israel’s spy agency used AI and smuggled-in drones to prepare attack on Iran.

How Israel Pulled Off Its Surprise Attack On Iran Ap News 4.5MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Iranian military claims new methods caused the Israel Defense Forces’ own systems to target each other.

Everyone Should Immediately Evacuate Tehran! , Trump Warns Zerohedge 441KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

We’ve endured the 5th generational psychological warfare for the past few years already. Now a new era of AI, robotics, and drone-driven automated warfare has the warpigs squealing with delight. The merciless killing can rage on unabated, assisted with precision and autonomous destructive obliteration.

All at the click of a button.

We need look no further than the creeping possibility of an imagined ‘slaughterbot’ rampage than this short sci-fi film:

