How many could contemplate the possibility of malevolent state actors controlling the flow of information so cripplingly, that even the families of the victims murdered in stabbings, would be targeted, threatened, gagged, and coerced into reading pre-approved, scripted statements? Could those families also be threatened and then censored if they fail to align with the official narrative?

The mere insinuation of such heartless, shady practices taking place, is almost inconceivable.

How about a government propaganda unit that specialises in managing and redirecting an outpouring of national grief, before curating a narrative to dampen down national anger? A unit that constrains and permits the boundaries of acceptable discourse within the parameters of politically correct, approved speech.

TLDR Summary

• The article explores allegations that the UK government’s Research, Information and Communications Unit (RICU) may be coercing grieving families into reading pre-scripted statements after high-profile stabbings and tragedies.

• RICU is described as a secretive Home Office propaganda unit established in 2007, modeled on the Cold War-era Information Research Department.

• Evidence cited includes a Unity News Net video claiming RICU “manages” grieving families and media responses after events like the Nottingham stabbings, and Henry Nowak murder.

• The article references a BBC report from February 2025 about families of Nottingham stabbing victims being forced to sign NDAs by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

• RICU’s budget reportedly quintupled from 2012-2015 to £17 million, with no public financial data available since 2015-2016.

• The unit employs multidisciplinary resources including linguists, psychologists, counter-terrorism strategists, digital media experts, filmmakers and marketing consultants.

• The article notes that Matt Walsh of Daily Wire published similar content about Nowak’s father’s statement, though Walsh acknowledges having no direct evidence of RICU involvement.

• The piece suggests a broader pattern where national grief can be “sparked, redirected, dampened, or dialed up at will” through government resources and outsourced media campaigns.

At this point, it should be pointed out to the reader that the enticement for researching this article came from a video on X posted by Unity News Net.

In the video, it is suggested that many of these families’ statements were potentially coerced or managed by government agencies, specifically mentioning the Research Information and Communications Unit (RICU) that allegedly “come in and blackmail families to push statements and a narrative in order to dampen the anger.”

A BBC article from February 2025 reports on the family members of three fatal stabbing victims, claiming they were asked by the authorities to sign NDAs, to promise that they wouldn’t disclose information on the police’s ongoing investigation at that time.

Quoting directly:

Emma Webber, mum of Barnaby Webber, said she, alongside the families of Grace O'Malley-Kumar and Ian Coates, had been forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Ian Coates, Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar were stabbed to death by Valdo Calocane on 13th June 2023.

Valdo Calocane.

Radd Seiger, an adviser to the victims' families, said: "It is inexcusable for any watchdog to seek to gag families of victims of serious crimes in this manner.

Let us examine the formation and history of the UK government’s secretive propaganda unit; RICU. In December 2022, PreventWatch.Org described the unit as follows:

The prosaically named Research, Information and Communications Unit (RICU) forms part of the Prevent Directorate housed within the Homeland Security Group of the home affairs department. According to a current job advert for three vacant campaign manager positions, RICU’s remit includes “developing and implementing evidence-based campaigns and behaviour change activity in support of national security priorities”. […] The unit has, however, made headlines at various points over the years over what is seen as an underhand approach. RICU is understood to have conceived and orchestrated various campaigns – particularly anti-extremism initiatives involving British Muslims – which have then launched under the pretence of being grassroots projects, with no overt government involvement in their creation.

Consider the potential funding to the tune of millions or even billions of pounds in annual budgets, poured into intelligence agencies each year. Propaganda units pre-scripting multiple scripts for press-releases, victims’ family member statements, police statements, and even scripts for the Prime Minister. Pre-scripting as in premeditated, preconceived, pre-written as templates that are ready to go in the event of any kind of reported fatal stabbing, or any alleged terrorist attack, or other purported mass tragedy event.

A mainstream source on RICU comes from The Guardian; ‘Inside Ricu, the shadowy propaganda unit inspired by the cold war’, dated 2nd May 2016. Archived link. Original link.

Quoting directly from the article (my emphasis added in bold):

While it does produce some government-branded communications, the key to its counter-radicalisation messages is that they are disseminated through “discreet campaigns supported by Ricu without any acknowledgment of UK government support”. It uses YouTube, Twitter and Facebook as well as more traditional propaganda methods, such as feeding stories to newspapers, including the Guardian, and leafleting.

Could this explain the beginning of the wholesale capture of the ‘fifth column’ journalistic entities swapping out investigative journalism and holding those in power to accountability, for government funding and to be ‘fed’ stories?

Basically, to be transformed into a government mouthpiece.

Ricu is based in the Office for Security and Counter-Terrorism (OSCT), in the Home Office’s Westminster HQ. Charles Farr, a former MI6 officer and head of the OSCT, set up the unit shortly after arriving at the Home Office in 2007. Ricu was modelled on the Information Research Department (IRD), a propaganda unit established in 1948 by the Attlee government. The IRD’s exploits included hoodwinking journalists and academics and targeting trade unionists, before it was shut down in 1977.

It is fascinating to consider that most of the coverage given to intelligence agencies within ‘alt media’ centers virtually entirely around the CIA and Mossad. British intelligence agencies such as MI6 often remain in the shadows.

The article describes how the propaganda unit’s budget had quintupled from 2012 to 2015, with a budget of £17m. Since the budgetary year of 2015-2016, no more financial data has been made available publicly.

RICU’s resources are multidisciplinary, spanning:

[…] linguists, psychologists and anthropologists as well as counter-terrorism strategists, digital media experts, film-makers and marketing consultants. It has three divisions: a monitoring and coordination team to watch and study digital and traditional media; an insight and analysis team to research audience reactions; and a domestic and international campaigns team to deliver the covert propaganda.

Another source on RICU dated 2016, comes from Cage Advocacy UK Ltd, described on their site as an “independent advocacy organisation”.

This report exposes the UK Home Office’s secretive RICU unit partnering with PR firms and “grassroots” Muslim organisations to create government-funded counter-narratives as part of the PREVENT strategy. The report claims that:

RICU secretly funds Muslim organisations to produce government-approved messages.

Organisations present as independent while receiving government funding, creating state propaganda disguised as grassroots activism.

The report cites the main concerns as:

Complete lack of transparency and public oversight

Covert activities undermine civil society and democratic accountability

The report makes recommendations as follows:

Government should declare all relationships with community groups.

Organisations should be transparent about funding sources.

The report concludes these covert government activities represent dangerous social engineering that undermines civil society.

Link to Full PDF of report. https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/6364ebb4927fbc4330221d8f/69443b3f9da76036b0eda037_CAGE_WACI.pdf

It is weird that at the top of the webpage for ‘CAGE’, the preamble for the report is dated as 2002, when the report was supposed to have been published in 2016…

This appears to be a simple web formatting error rather than any intentional mis-dating.

Would such a well-funded propaganda mastery machine tap into the algorithmic heartbeat of the hive-mind-like collective consciousness of not just a nation, but a global feed of souls pouring their emotions into social media posts, and venting their knee-jerk apoplectic rage?

Would tapping into such rich data tapestries not in of itself curate more opportunities to nudge, shape, and influence public opinion, whilst seeding the unwritten rules for permitted speech on any given tragedy?

It stands to reason that such a well-oiled leviathan would decide when to step out of the shadows, or at least provide baited talking points and connotations to its complicity with events surrounding public relations.

That’s why the story became so much more interesting, when, after researching this subject matter for several days, and nearing publication here, I came across a very similarly crafted article, published by Matt Walsh of the Daily Wire, yesterday, on the 16th June:

The title is certainly more emotionally and racially charged than that of this article. Walsh touches on the sterile and seemingly scripted language used by some of the family members reading statements following the murder of their loved ones:

While Nowak’s father strongly criticized the police department for treating his son like a criminal, he also went out of his way to affirm that Britain’s open-border policies had nothing to do with the murder. He stated that “inclusivity” was a virtue and repeatedly blamed “knife crime” rather than foreign migration. He made it sound like Britain is falling apart because of the existence of knives, rather than the foreigners who are using those knives to butcher innocent white people.

Most importantly - and as your researcher can also attest to after searching the internet, Walsh concedes:

And while I don’t personally have any evidence that this agency spoke directly to Nowak’s father, after reading this article in the Daily Mail, it seems much more likely than not.

Nor is there any admission or evidence anywhere that RICU is the entity that is potentially coercing families into making scripted statements against their will. It is being widely circulated that RICU are responsible for coercing other families into reading scripted statements at press conferences. There is no evidence for that either. There are no sources. Only speculation and leaps made to connect the dots.

This all feels rage baited.

That is not to whitewash or dismiss the obvious, and since admitted issue of a two-tier policing system in the United Kingdom. As covered in our latest episode of the While You Were Distracted podcast.

The real story here seems to be one of a government apparatchik capitalising on the predictable furious reaction to the alleged connection with RICU and the grieving, vulnerable families making pre-approved statements. Then further still, inflaming and dividing the nation as government spokespeople, and MSM talking heads reprimand and chastise the public for even discussing these incidents, sharing video links, or questioning the narrative; labelling them ‘far right’ or ‘racist’.

This is at a time when tensions are simmering over into outright chaos in Belfast, following the attempted beheading of an Irish man by a migrant just days ago:

National grief can be sparked, redirected, dampened, or dialed up at will, with enough government resources, extending to outsourced campaigns led by contracted media companies.

Just like in the casino, the house always wins, or so it seems. Rigged.

The state has the monopoly on violence. When rage is algorithmically boosted, and carnage reigns supreme in the streets, the riot police come out in force. Shortly thereafter, new sweeping restrictions are announced with newly appointed police powers, and further militarisation of the police force. Next, the surveillance state expands, out of ‘necessity’, to ‘protect’ us.

Then comes the ‘need’ to crackdown harder on the sharing and dissemination of information online, of the right to anonymity, and privacy.

Civil disobedience is too much of a long game for many, when tensions are running so high. Yet, do nothing, and be further baited by being called ‘cucks’ on social media. More agent provocateurs, and additional agitators step in to shape public opinion online.

It is a highly convoluted mess. Critical thinking and not being rage-baited is crucial as we enter a higher form of information warfare.

Please comment or message me with any additional leads that may be buried in video interviews, statements, or other articles, citing family members of the aforementioned incidents claiming they were forced against their will to make statements that they did not write.

OFFICIAL ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS OF RICU

Independent report -The response to the Independent Review of Prevent (accessible) Updated 20 February 2024

Research, Information and Communications Unit-Question for Home Office-UIN HL6239, tabled on 8 March 2023

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