This is a fascinating documentary, documenting the 2008 financial crash, and the precarious state of the current financial system, with detailed explanations on how and why the next collapse could take place - if enough awareness is raised, we can stop this from happening, through repealing legislation and other means.

In summary, I understood that in 2014, legislation was passed in Europe and the US; to have a Centralised Securities Depositary (CSD for Europe) and the Centralised Securities Depositories Regulation (CSDR for the United States). These two organisations make up the counterparty risk for all derivatives underpinning the housing market, stocks, bonds, and other assets. These organisations would also be exposed to the collapse themselves.

True property ownership would be called into question, and would shock many, because investors now only have an ‘entitlement’ - a contractual claim, which is very weak in the event of insolvency.

What people have, across pension funds, institutions, is this ‘claim’.

Webb explains:

You receive dividends, you receive title, you can buy it and sell it, but you can see in documents that I have found, that the legal owner is actually the entity that controls the security, with a security interest. They are the legal owners of the property. Next, all of the securities are held in pooled form, they have no specific identification…

Here are two notable infographics shared during the documentary, on CBDC mechanism per the Bank of International Settlements (BIS), and on the pyramidical structure of default risk.

Webb offers up advice and solutions, such as diversification of investments, living debt-free, and ownership of land and buildings.

He has also made available for free an e-book:

The Great Taking ebook PDF download

Here is the documentary, which I believe is essential viewing:

