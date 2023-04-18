Recent events have given a new dimension to the self-imposed trickery of the mind, exercised by the sheeple. This enables the indoctrinated to continue entertaining their delusions of grandeur. Undeterred. Unfazed. Even emboldened.

Applied behavioural psychology utilised by governments and media fomented the fertile ground, which birthed the weaponisation of the minds of the brainwashed against themselves.

Now the masses choose to continue engaging in denialism, as a way of protecting themselves from the truth and from reality itself.

What is the nature of your reality?

In the eyes of the sane minority, the lost ones persist in cementing their status as certifiably insane. This statement is not made in jest, mockery, or condescension. This is deeply troubling.

What ‘dimension’ am I referring to?

The dimension in which reality can no longer be denied, so it must be acknowledged. Contemporaneously, that same reality, or rather its implications and ramifications are denied, or at the very least, completely unacknowledged and disregarded.

Exhibit 1: Neil deGrasse Tyson

Many of you will doubtless have already seen this exchange on the High Wire with Del Bigtree:

This clip demonstrates that intelligence as measured by the intelligence quotient, is not representative of, nor commensurate with, the ability to think logically, rationally, and critically.

NDG, like many other deluded human beings, is able to acknowledge the existence of the growing mountain of evidence that shows ‘vaccine harms’ (genocide / democide / iatrogenocide). He is absolutely aware of it and he is aware of the dissident doctors who are speaking out about it.

NDG and his fellow self-deluders, brush all these inconvenient truths aside, purely because the pro-genocide-media (PGM?) are not using one of the magic words - consensus - to reflect the majority opinion of ‘experts’ (collaborators).

The evidence exists in the periphery of their selective attentional capacity, but it is simply given no attention. It exists yet it does not exist. It is happening and it is not happening. Such is the insanity of this mania; willingly embraced by the global cult of reality denialism.

Exhibit 2: Elon Musk

James Corbett does a good job of highlighting Musk’s fascination with transhumanism and technocracy, in the video Meet Elon Musk: Technocratic Huckster.

Now that’s out of the way, let us suspend for a moment any pre-conceived notions about whether Musk is either a hero, a free speech advocate, controlled opposition, or a thorn in the side of the globalists. Let us imagine that these tweets are a genuine reflection of Musk’s psyche, with no agenda.

Don’t worry about it guys, oopsadaisy! It was just the first batch of murderRNA injections that didn’t work as they were supposed to. Let us just slap Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla on the wrist, along with the countless number of other culpable monsters.

Never mind that anyone paying attention to the alternative media and the real dissident doctors, knows that aggressive late stage cancer diagnoses are exploding amongst those who have received the Covid-19 mRNA injections.

What a marvelous business model! Hoodwink the globe into taking an experimental gene juice, then cook up another gene juice potion to ‘cure’ the cancerous side effects of the original batch, as well as ‘curing’ heart disease (also caused by C19 injections).

Having checked in recently with some of my trusty barometers within Normie Land, it seems that Musk’s messaging is reflective of the state sponsored media in the UK - and, like lambs to the next round of the slaughterhouse, the lemmings are lapping it right up.

Not only are those buying into this, denying reality, they are also praising their genocidal cullers, encouraging more rounds of depopulation, hastening their demise, and weakening the chances of humanity’s resistance to global tyranny.

Hopeless dependence on the system

You have to understand. Most people are not ready to be unplugged. And many of them are so inured and so hopelessly dependent on the system that they will fight to protect it. - Morpheus, The Matrix.

What does this quote actually mean? How can we apply it to our current predicament?

People who reject reality and truth, do so out of sheer terror. The terror comes from a place of self-preservation. The self-preservation is not just about preserving the person’s belief systems, their worldview, or their understanding of the prevalence of evil. The preservation is most concerned with protecting their way of life.

How they interact with society, how they are hopelessly, inexorably, perhaps even irredeemably enslaved to the system. Meaning, they could not function without it.

They need to be ruled over, they want to be told what to do, what ‘medicines’ to take, how to live in a permission-based society, when to disregard the evidence of their eyes, ears, senses, and intuition. They are inured to trust authority, indefinitely, even when that means willingly living in an alternative reality.

Actively rejecting facts

When a person actively rejects facts and possible outcomes, despite overwhelming evidence, they are deciding to:

Turn a blind eye:

“I’m in my bubble, and nothing like that happens here.” This is the “out of sight, out of mind” response. It’s unpleasant, so one compartmentalizes, shelves, and pushes to the side. It’s simply not happening, because they’re not acknowledging it as so.

Minimize:

“This is an isolated incident…not necessarily a huge deal…or prevalent enough to be concerned with.” Minimization occurs when one is a bit more conscious but tends to downplay impact. It IS a problem, but they psychologically diminish its severity.

Shift responsibility:

“Yes, it’s an issue, but I can’t do anything about it…Things will work out.” This type of denial finds a person admitting something exists but refusing their role in and accountability with resolving it. They acknowledge the seriousness and the reality but refuse the blame.

The problem with these choices is that the issues don’t change and often grow exponentially. What we don’t repair, we usually repeat. And while it may seem easier to continue existing in this loop of avoidance, it will often leave our lives more chaotic, void of the help we need, and full of genuine angst. Long-term abuse of this defense mechanism is also specifically linked to addiction, low self-esteem, personality disorders, relationship issues, codependency, depression, and anxiety.

Denial is the cornerstone of an alternative reality and is reinforced by the building blocks of motivated reasoning, rationalization, cognitive dissonance, groupthink and confirmation bias. As the Chinese proverb says, “Two-thirds of what we see is behind our eyes.”

All of the above passages are quoted from an excellent article written Dr. Barbara Ford Shabazz.

Dr. Shabazz also talks about how people can move past denial.

Acceptance: “There is new information that certainly exists that is in direct opposition to what I believed or wanted to believe differently. I may not like it, but I have to decide what part of it I need to receive. Without being amenable to this information, I am choosing to do further harm to myself and others.” Accommodation: “I have to make room for this new information in my life, consider it, and understand how it fits into my existing framework, worldview, and belief system.” Adjustment: “I have to figure out the necessary changes or adaptations in my attitude and behavior that are needed to function with new normalcy. Also important at this stage is asking who can be key in supporting my evolution.”

This is an intriguing premise. I remember when I was living in Normie Land (up until March 2020), I got so pissed off with friends sending me links to ‘conspiracy theories.’ They wore me down. I eventually watched Corbett’s medical martial law video.

I remember thinking to myself, this information exactly describes what is happening, but surely our governments couldn’t be doing this on purpose to restrict freedoms and gain more power? It was unthinkable. I reluctantly chose to make room for this new information, and I wanted to learn more.

I researched and learned more for two more years. I couldn’t find many others within my circles who were awake. In the end, it was starting this Substack that helped me adjust to my new reality. Finding others who did not deny reality. This validated my belief that I had been living in an alternative reality for 35 years.

You’ve seen

Lately, I’ve begun to look at our collection of lost souls and awakened souls, somewhat differently. I had been so focused on right vs. wrong and truth vs. lies. I had never stopped to appreciate how much beauty there is in seeing. I had never paused to realise how much joy I get when I witness others waking up to the true nature of their reality.

After the disorientation and fear passes, the feeling is mostly sublime. It feels like being connected to a lifeforce of good. It is a giant global net of light that can catch everyone. They just have to want to be caught, to get untangled, and to free themselves.

Over Easter weekend, I watched the film Risen for the first time. The film is a retelling of the Easter story from the point of view of the Roman centurion tasked with overseeing the crucifixion.

It is an interesting new angle on a very old story, and has some very good moments. One such moment, is when the Roman, named Clavius, is sat with Yeshua.

Clavius is trying to make sense of having witnessed Yeshua’s crucifixion, then finding him risen, alive and well, flesh and blood, days later.

Clavius: “I cannot reconcile all this with the world I know.” Yeshua: “With your own eyes you’ve seen, yet still you doubt. Imagine the doubt of those who have never seen. That’s what they face. What frightens you? Clavius: “Being wrong.”

