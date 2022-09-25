Living in the tropical climes of Thailand, South East Asia, one can bear witness to some of the most beautiful flora and fauna on the planet. Ingesting psilocybin aka ‘magic mushrooms’, whilst observing nature and consciousness in the densest jungle topography, one can reap bountiful rewards from the master plant teachers.

The veil of what one perceives as reality, dissipates away around the physical body, as the mind opens to glimpse a brighter, bolder, and more ancient world. Surrendering to the will of the plant teachers, a willing student of the plant medicine can glean inner peace, awareness, tranquility, and enlightenment.

Shamanic guidance and preparation

Kanchanaburi province is located in the western region of Thailand, approximately 122km from Bangkok. An old wooden house built on stilts, with a uniquely Thai architectural design, accommodated four of us for two nights. Located between Amphur (district) Thong Pha Phum and Amphur Sai Yok, we were completely isolated and detached from civilisation.

Map of Kanchanaburi: Sai Yok district in the bottom left corner.

First and foremost, to fully realise the benefits of the plant medicine within a group setting, your researcher advocates for sharing the experience with friends whom you are close to and very comfortable being around. As this was our third group psilocybin journey together, we, being comprised of two couples, were fortunate enough to share a close bond as well as our prior shared experiences tripping together.

All four of us had both an expectation and an acceptance, that the plants may not always give us what we want, yet they shall always deliver what we are most in need of. Meaning, that every trip is uniquely different from the last, and the diligent observer of the plant’s teachings, comes to realise that there are no so-called ‘bad trips’. As long as one is not taking the psilocybin recreationally, in a party sense, not mixing with alcohol or any other drugs whatsoever, as this is likely to interact negatively.

Furthermore, it is prudent to practice a complete abstinence from alcohol for at least 24 hours, ideally 72 hours, before ingesting the plants. During the same time-window leading up to the trip, shamanic dietary advice recommends eating small, freshly caught fish, vegetables, and organic chicken (that has not been raised with hormones to treat the livestock).

Eating a late lunch around 2pm, then consuming the plants (2 grams each on this occasion) at 5pm, provided the optimal conditions for both maximal psilocybin absorption and Dimethyltryptamine (DMT) conversion. This timeframe also provides a serene array of settings whilst observing the effects of the medicine; capturing the last rays of daylight, transitioning to dusk, and then finally into the twilight, surrounded by darkness, harmonious in perfect solitude.

The plants “do not like” chemicals, deodorants, insect repellent, or any type of artificial fragrance on the body. The participants should shower before the trip, leaving the physical body cleansed and in it’s natural pheromonal state. Following the aforementioned advice will maximise one’s receptiveness to the plant medicine.

Deep in the jungle ลึกเข้าไปในป่า

Undoubtedly, in your researcher’s experience, the location where one chooses to ingest the plants, has several important considerations. The quieter the surroundings, the more easily one can access the deeper recesses of the mind, allowing the consciousness to be liberated, observational, and peaceful. Tripping in the jungle seems to elevate the senses, particularly auditory perception, significantly giving the user a heightened sense of things.

The sounds of the jungle can be, simultaneously, blissfully calm, ferociously wild, and startlingly loud and overwhelming. All must be observed and accepted. As the veil slipped away, assuming the meditative lotus position, eyes closed, all manner of the creatures of the night presented themselves in my mind’s eye. Insects, under multiple levels of magnification, their mandibles, hairs, and limbs identifiable. This imagery morphed into venomous snakes, scorpions, and spiders, in quick succession.

There is a shocking element to behold anything perceived to be frightening, dark, or malevolent. Fighting that urge to react in horror, instead remaining calm and curious to continue observing what is being shown, removes all fear. Knowing this from experience, your researcher was immediately thereafter ‘rewarded’, basking in light and warmth, with the distinctive feeling of being visited by an entity. Those creatures of the night morphed into trails of phosphorescent beams of light, creeping in through the peripheral vision (with eyes closed).

The entity felt distinctly female, reassuring, wholly benevolent and filled with love, acting as a guide to encourage deeper exploration, presenting an ever-changing kaleidoscopic imagery of wildlife, different civilisations, and geometric shapes. All of these phenomena are interpreted as a higher form of wordless language, which I cannot truly convey for the readers to comprehend, using vocabulary as typed up lexicon. Almost indescribable, was the sense of being inside some other worldly network of higher intelligence and sentient beings.

A common theme of the plant teachings seems to revolve around being shown polar opposites of different spectrums, whether in a good vs. evil regard, beauty contrasted with ugliness, light and dark. As the language centers of the brain are dramatically enhanced, the users are able to articulate and verbalise complex trains of thoughts, especially in the afterglow of the mushrooms - the end of the experience when the hallucinations begin to wear off.

The Transhumanist end game

We found ourselves hypothesising that everything the plant medicine teaches, promoting an expanded state of consciousness, runs in stark contrast to the transhumanist agenda being pushed out by our technocratic would-be-overlords. Transcendence is the exact opposite or the antonym of transhumanism.

For one to transcend during a psilocybin trip, they must embrace spirituality, overcome fear of the unknown and fear of death, in order to experience different planes of existence, that are beyond anything we can perceive and understand, within the confines of this world, in our corporeal form.

It is the opinion of this researcher, that the weird and wonderful worlds that can be traversed via consuming the plant medicine, are a peek into what awaits us after death. This challenges how we currently understand our own mortality, if death is but an illusion. At the point of death, the human brain may produce large quantities of DMT, enabling the consciousness and the soul, to continue existing, learning, and traveling through different dimensions of reality.

However, for the uninitiated, or the homo sapiens lacking any sense of spirituality, whom are rationally grounded in scientific dogma, they may struggle to accept death, enduring a prolonged fate of a torturous state. In such an eventuality, such souls may become trapped, in flux, in a state of limbo on this plane. Perhaps becoming what we refer to as spirits. Until such time, when the master plant teachers are able to guide those confused and lost souls to the next plane, and onto the path leading to enlightenment.

Transhumanism is the antithesis to transcendence, because it seeks to control the human consciousness, to constrain, to capture, to imprison, and to ultimately prevent the freedom of the soul; which is the natural order of things.

For a more insightful comprehension on what your researcher is trying to warn about here, look no further than the WEF’s vision to brainwash people into embracing a ‘digital afterlife’ to ‘escape’ this nightmarish world, which they are forcefully doing everything they can to curate:

Now do you see the end game of the transhumanist agenda more clearly? Not satisfied with inflicting untold misery on humanity in this world, the WEF seeks to artificially retain control of the serfs after death. This is innately evil, and such intently malevolent plans to subjugate not only the human race, but also the human spirit, should send shivers down your spine.

I implore you all to embrace nature and spirituality over artificial consciousness and technological augmentation. Choose transcendence over transhumanism. The stakes are much higher than you may have realised.

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok-based journalistic infidel impervious to propaganda. If you liked this content and wish to support the work, buy him a coffee or consider a crypto donation:

BTC: 39CbWqWXYzqXshzNbosbtBDf1YoJfhsr45

XMR:86nUmkrzChrCS4v5j6g3dtWy6RZAAazfCPsC8QLt7cEndNhMpouzabBXFvhTVFH3u3UsA1yTCkDvwRyGQNnK74Q2AoJs6Pt