Protecting Children or Monitoring Adults? While You Were Distracted

WATCH ON ODYSEE

Welcome to the While You Were Distracted podcast, produced by Creed Speech and Dialup.Life.

In this week’s episode we discuss the social media ban for youngsters being passed in multiple countries, the militarisation and framing of data centers as ‘national critical infrastructure’, and the concept of ‘controlled spontaneity’...

SHOW NOTES

4 Things you CANNOT say about the UK’s “Social Media Ban” - https://off-guardian.org/2026/06/15/4-things-you-cannot-say-about-the-uks-social-media-ban/

Keeping children safe online: changes to the Online Safety Act explained - https://www.gov.uk/government/news/keeping-children-safe-online-changes-to-the-online-safety-act-explained

Meet the Secretive Government Agency That Manipulates Grieving White Families - https://www.dailywire.com/news/meet-the-secretive-government-agency-that-manipulates-grieving-white-families

State authority claims massive data center will benefit Utah military installations - https://kutv.com/news/local/state-authority-claims-massive-data-center-will-benefit-utah-military-installations

US Law Enforcement Warns of ‘Anti-Tech Extremism’ as AI Hatred Grows - https://www.wired.com/story/us-law-enforcement-warns-of-anti-tech-extremism/

AI narrative is portrayed as critical national infrastructure - clip of Larry Fink saying Americans need to fund it

‘Our data centers are not going to be just big buildings that are out in the middle of nowhere that are run by 10 people’ — US Army thinks it can win over communities over its data centers without a big tech backlash - https://www.techradar.com/pro/our-data-centers-are-not-going-to-be-just-big-buildings-that-are-out-in-the-middle-of-nowhere-that-are-run-by-10-people-us-army-thinks-it-can-win-over-communities-over-its-data-centers-without-the-big-tech-backlash

Any app on recent Android versions can leak certain traffic - https://mullvad.net/en/blog/any-app-on-recent-android-versions-can-leak-certain-traffic

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