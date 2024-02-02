Mrs. Creed and I have endured some stinkers at the box office lately. Some of the films I agreed to sit through purely out of curiosity, to find out how much propaganda would be directed at the viewer - in that regard, it was off the charts. Let’s get into it.

The Bricklayer *spoilers*

At first I was relieved to have a mindless action thriller in the vein of 90s espionage, with a few obvious nods in trying to replicate the John Wick-esque style formula of ultra-violent choreographed fight scenes. This plot revolves around the classic former CIA operative brought out of retirement to take down a rogue agent storyline.

I quickly began to notice how every location (city / country) visited by the protagonist, played by Aaron Eckhart, had constant protests going on in the background. The film was trying hard to impress upon the viewer that the world was in a state of unrest, and street march protests were ‘the norm’. In the opening minutes of the film, part of the plot is seeded in a background news reel:

It felt odd and simultaneously insensitive to portray this, given the recent time of the film’s release, and the circumstances surrounding the death of journalist Gonzalo Lira in the real world.

Later in the film, as the protests, unrest, and messaging ramps up, it almost feels like a thinly veiled threat of predictive programming levied at journalists in the real world. I.e. fall in line, do not question our narratives.

Should we refrain from doing “citizen journalism” in the real world? Is that the intended takeaway message for the viewer?

The imagery of the sniper readying his target whilst those words appear in the subtitle (spoken narration by speaker on stage) is rather…impactful.

Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom *spoilers*

Gosh, this one stung the eyes with all the CGI. As soon as some explorers stumbled upon a large crevasse in the arctic ice, I announced to Mrs. Creed that there would be a climate change narrative within 60 seconds. She rolled her eyes. Then…voila:

This was all probably solid ice until we started heating the planet. Well, thank God for global warming, am I right? Uh, yeah, that's not exactly a good thing.

Later the viewer is reminded of the ‘climate crisis’ once again.

Wildfires would have made headlines across the world, but now, they're almost a weekly occurrence. We're witnessing unprecedented weather events across the globe, and meteorologists are at a loss to explain this rapid change in climate. From sweltering heatwaves and droughts, which are shattering temperature records.

The peak ridiculousness was to be found at the end of the film, when Aquaman and the underwater city-people of Atlantis, officially make first contact with the ‘land dwellers’, to much fanfare. Then it becomes all about joining the United Nations, and ‘subtlety’ touting the sustainable development goals for Agenda 2030…

The King of Atlantis has reached out to the United Nations and will be officially seeking membership. And is expected to propose a joint effort to reverse the climate issues. We are told that this was the result of weeks of secret negotiations with the United Nations.

I hope to live long enough to be around when people remember the UN for their crimes against humanity - standing for evil and genocide. The death cult of Agenda 2030 and the sustainable development goals, are genocidal and democidal on a global level.

Link to WHO / UN ‘Immunization Agenda 2030’

Will brands and movie studios one day distance themselves from being remembered and associated with the United Nations?

Only time will tell.

Net zero = YOU ARE THE CARBON THEY WANT TO REDUCE.

As coined originally by James Corbett of corbettreport.com and recently adopted by Tucker Carlson. We’re going mainstream, slowly, but where does the merry-go-round end? Nobody knows.

Civil War

I have not yet watched this, aside from the trailer, which speaks volumes.

Transcript:

19 states have seceded. The United States Army ramps up activity. The White House issued warnings to the Western Forces as well as the Florida Alliance. The three-term president assures the uprising will be dealt with swiftly. Let me know if you want to try anything on. Are you guys aware there's like a pretty huge civil war going on all across America? We just try to stay out. With what we see on the news, seems like it's for the best. Citizens of America, the so-called Western Forces of Texas and California have suffered a very great defeat at the hands of the United States military. Mr. President, do you regret the use of air strikes against American citizens? Run! They're moving to DC today. We need to go down there. They shoot journalists on sight in the capital. Every instinct in me says this is death. Flood it. Every time I survived a war-zone, I thought I was sending a warning home. 'Don't do this.' But here we are. There's some kind of misunderstanding here. What? We're American, okay? Okay, what kind of American are you? You don't know? The Western Forces will reach the White House on July 4th. Oh my god. Get in the car! Get in the car! Move, move, move! You're gonna hang back. I'm not hanging back. One nation under God indivisible with liberty and justice for all. Go, go, go, go, go! God bless America.

The powers-that-should-not-be are predictively programming us in real-time now, it would seem. Trying harder and harder to inflame, polarize, divide, and incite chaos.

*Note the line about journalists being shot on sight - seems to be the quote du jour on the movie scene for 2024!

Let us finish on a lighter note. This is gold:

I wholeheartedly agree with one of the top comments on this video:

“Everyone just watches old stuff and listens to podcasts.” I felt that in my soul.

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based dissident blogger. All content is free for all readers, with nothing locked in archive that requires a paid subscription. Any support is greatly appreciated.

