Predictive Programming in 1981: Trilateral Commission and New World Order
Comedy sketch in 'Barney Miller' show
This was revealed on an episode of Barney Miller in 1981, entitled Field Associate. Predictive programing hidden in plain sight, as per usual. Front running the truth with the "conspiracy theory" labels.
That script was greenlit on a comedy show, they knew they could flaunt it, and none would believe it.
Would you like to learn more about the Trilateral Commission? Here is a good start.
This one goes out to all the Conspiracy Realists, enjoy your Sunday!
Virtual coffees and cryptocurrency donations are hugely appreciated.
Bitcoin address:
39CbWqWXYzqXshzNbosbtBDf1YoJfhsr45
Monero address:
86nUmkrzChrCS4v5j6g3dtWy6RZAAazfCPsC8QLt7cEndNhMpouzabBXFvhTVFH3u3UsA1yTCkDvwRyGQNnK74Q2AoJs6Pt
All content is free. Any paid subscribers have my eternal gratitude.
Del Bigtree has aged well
Brilliant - I use satire often: https://austrianpeter.substack.com/p/climate-scam-mayday-ai-doomed-gay?utm_source=twitter&sd=pf
It disarms the enemy. "How do you subdue the enemy without fighting?
Sun Tzu ...
If you are equal in size and ability, deploy strategies to avoid direct combat.
1. Use strategies of division to disrupt the enemy's power, then engage in
ambushes and surprise attacks.
2. If this strategy is not possible, go on the defensive and stand your ground.
3. Don't get pulled into battle if you are not sure of victory