This was revealed on an episode of Barney Miller in 1981, entitled Field Associate. Predictive programing hidden in plain sight, as per usual. Front running the truth with the "conspiracy theory" labels.

That script was greenlit on a comedy show, they knew they could flaunt it, and none would believe it.

Would you like to learn more about the Trilateral Commission? Here is a good start.

This one goes out to all the Conspiracy Realists, enjoy your Sunday!

