Having just watched the excellent, uplifting documentary at Bob Moran’s homepage, I encourage you to do the same:

The cartoon for which the title of this article is based upon, is discussed by Moran midway through the documentary. He explains how he saw the way the wind was blowing months ago with the agenda for the UK government to eventually push to inject children, infants, and babies with the COVID-19 gene therapies.

At the time Moran sketched this cartoon out, he tried it out on friends and family to gauge their reactions, and they responded that the cartoon was too shocking, too far, and not appropriate.

Moran waited out the zeitgeist, until the legacy media caught up with the reality of this fresh hell unfolding before us. At which point the cartoon was released into the ether, and resonated loudly with the growing critical mass of people who either never lost their humanity, or have recently rediscovered it.

The cartoon also ‘implicated’ the elderly by forcing the question of whether or not they are ‘culpable’ in going along with sacrificing infants and babies on the alter of greater good, in order to ‘protect’ themselves.

Moran and other talking heads in the documentary mention conversations with elderly people, whom vehemently disagree with children, infants, and babies being injected under the auspices of ‘protecting’ the elderly.

For those that don’t know Bob Moran’s story, he used to work as a cartoonist for The Daily Telegraph newspaper in the UK. They edged him out during the scamdemic as he posted cartoons that went against the narrative, as well as his tweets constituting wrongthink.

Since then, Moran’s cartoons have been heavily featured in the alternative media, transcending language barriers and sending powerful messages about everything that is wrong with society, often in regards to this self-inflicted genocide we are beholding in real-time.

Democide in Thailand

It is heartbreaking to watch the democidal actions of this government rage on, with the general public in Bangkok appearing to be fully on board. It is like watching a slow motion car-crash with no brakes, no paramedics coming to the rescue, just unwavering acceptance en masse.

The comments sections on such articles are not particularly encouraging either, with objections being observable, yet not representative of the nation:

Having experimented with decentralised QR codes to spread media messages in Bangkok a while back, perhaps translated memes are also worth a shot. Feel free to splash this one about - anyone resident in Thailand wanting to kickstart a little activism on the streets or via social media, messaging apps etc.

You never know what ripple effect your actions might have.

Things are fucking desperate now, and whatever can be done to avert more disability and death for the Thai people and their innocent children, is worthwhile taking a chance, isn’t it?

As for the QR codes, look, I hate QR codes as much as the next pro-human freedom-lover. However, seeing as how 99.99% of zombie Bangkokians literally always have their phones in their hands, and love scanning QR codes for new normal shit, I see this as a tantalising method to reach them.

If you’d like to have a go at uploading any media image, file, or video etc to a decentralised and untraceable QR code, you can use this chrome extension (via Brave browser ideally):

Then just buy some adhesive A4 sized sticker paper, print away and either be brave and stick it up somewhere with high visibility, but in a CCTV blindspot…or plaster inside toilet door cubicles of shopping malls for a more clandestine approach.

Every little helps.

