Is a large scale war affecting energy infrastructure, along with oil, food, and fertiliser production, the one scenario that the parasite class have simulated as being most likely to gain a majority acceptance by the masses? What are the masses supposed to be accepting? Well, for now, the helpless and reluctance acceptance is of spiraling fuel costs to fill up our non-EV, heretical combustion-engine vehicles. Next up will be skyrocketing energy bills, then food scarcity, and finally rationing of all resources to citizens via a social & carbon credit scored system linked to a digital identity.

Transactions will, in the eyes of our neo-feudal overlords, soon be one hundred percent digital, operating on a central bank digital currency system. The transactions to be settled on an interoperable, unified ledger, which shall run via the multiple data centers being commissioned worldwide. The data centers will also support the petabytes of data collated by surveillance and monitoring of citizens’ travel habits, purchasing habits, online browsing history, posts, and comments, and overall risk profile designation as a ‘domestic terrorist’. All supported, filtered, organised, categorised, and disseminated, by Palantir.

Cash is to be slowly phased out, albeit on an accelerated path as the pivotal year of 2030 draws closer. Believe them when they tell us, over and over, exactly what they have in store for us, as they simulate various ‘tabletop exercises’ of what always comes to pass. This is not benevolent, governmental predictive foresight to ensure that populations are well cared for during engineered crises. This is war-gaming pre-meditated curation; crafted for maximum manipulation, power consolidation, and control over the people. A crisis is never predicted, it is scheduled, then opportunistically seized upon and exacerbated.

Does your favourite geo-political analyst keep comparing NATO and BRICS, whilst posturing about a multipolar world and the shift of power?

Perhaps your go-to analyst is rallying followers around a religious war, or an East versus West war?

Whilst they pontificate about so called proxy states of major military powers, hegemony, economic sanctions, the petro-dollar, the petro-yuan, and global dominance, do they ever mention agenda 2030?

Is it inconvenient to point out that the shared common goals of all the countries we are told are at war, revolve around the implementation of digital ID, central bank digital currencies, pandemic preparedness, and the green energy transition?

Have you noticed the eerily uncanny, covid-era-reminiscent alignment with which supposed sovereign nation state leaders have begun conditioning the public on what to expect regarding their standards of living collapsing, conserving energy, and transitioning to wartime economies?

Ursula Von Der Leyen opines that the crisis in the Middle East has showed us that:

"The only lasting way out of the fossil dependency is to modernize" by shifting to green energy and "electrifying the economy as rapidly as possible."

Thank goodness we still have cash to buy goods and services, such as fuel at the pump, for now…

Mexico’s President, Claudia Sheinbaum, was one of the first leaders out of the gates advocating for digital payments to be made mandatory for fuel and tolls by the end of 2026:

“Our goal this year is to make digital payments mandatory for fuel and tolls through the models we are developing together with the banks […] This is intended to strengthen accessible digital payment methods and drive the country’s digitalisation forward in many other areas as well.”

The UK's Head of the Armed Forces, Chief of the Defense Staff Sir Richard Knighton, has warned that:

"The peace dividend that we've enjoyed for the last 30 years is coming to an end."

Knighton states that the country is not ready for full-scale conflict.

Canada’s military chief Jennie Carignan says:

"The world has changed... we have to get ready for large-scale conflicts."

Do you get the impression that a common narrative with pre-agreed, pre-aligned talking points is coalescing around the “five-eyes” countries?

What purpose do any of the idle threats, allegedly made and thought up by Donald Trump, really serve?

Multiple times, a ceasefire is declared, or ‘positive talks’ are declared on a Monday morning, which pumps the markets, whereby insider trading takes place. Then towards the end of the week, we are told things are escalating as the people wait, on edge, for more news over the weekend. Then rinse and repeat. Whilst global economic fallout further deteriorates with every truth social post, and each supposed provocation.

This is a strange war.

Kit Knightly, writing at Off-Guardian, encapsulated the mixed messaging and ofttimes contradictory statements coming from both sides of the war in an article entitled: Hormuz Confusion – Make it make sense!

Knightly asks whether the Strait of Hormuz is closed or open, and whether or not there are mines there. He points out that both sides have said the mines were not there, then the New York Times says the mines definitely do exist but locations are unknown. Other contradictions highlighted include countries that are supposed to have been granted safe passage through the strait if a toll is paid to the Iranian government, at the same time as we are told the Strait is not navigable due to mines.

I encourage you to read the article in full to wrap your head around all the other contradictions that make for a bizarre narrative being fed to the public.

Everyone is focused on oil charts, whereas fertiliser imports and exports are grinding to a halt. Commercial agriculture and therefore mass food production is gravely threatened.

We can talk about building decentralised parallel economies, growing your own food, using cash, supporting fresh markets and farmers markets, and all manner of ways to ‘prep’.

Yet, the most important part of all of our lives for determining whether we merely survive, or actually thrive during what comes next, is having a group of people around us that we love and trust, and that they love and trust us back.

FURTHER RECOMMENDED READING AND VIEWING

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