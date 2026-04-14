Creed Speech

Creed Speech

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Everything Voluntary Jack's avatar
Everything Voluntary Jack
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Nicolas, good article, thanks, especially the ending of having persons we trust with us.

Considering "Perpetual War and the Control Grid" if you have not read Voluntaryist scholar Robert Higgs' Crisis and Leviathan, do. Here is Wiki on it:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crisis_and_Leviathan

His "ratchet effect" of wars and economic depression growing government bigger and more in control unfortunately continues today.

Get free, stay free.

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