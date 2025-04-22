Globalism rebrands as power changes hands, time waits for no man, bankers wars going to plan,

Oligarchs rise and fall, nations follow the drumbeat’s call, big defense cannot be stalled, yet the proles remain enthralled,

Protectionism precedes provocation, empires hellbent on justification, in all the land and all the world, will hawks inflame or chasten?

Recession, depression, scamdemic, or war? The ‘choices’ are dire yet may not become lore,

United we could stand, divided we will be conquered, if people cling to heroes, our suffering shall be longer,

Multilateralism! Propagandists espouse as good, disguised agendas unquestioned, yet more inquiring minds should,

From a unipolar world to a multipolar order, the people cheer bipolar from their red and blue quarter,

If sovereign nation states exist, should not sacrosanct cultures persist? How does global digital ID not alarm that something is amiss?

Loyal statists we shall discover, unconditionally love big brother, the party is always right, its members merged into might,

Reject the evidence of your eyes and ears, whilst time slips away like grains of sand, refuse your senses, your instincts, and your humanity; the party’s final, most essential command.

