The prevalence of people outsourcing more menial tasks, and thus their thinking to “large language model” AI platforms, such as ChatGPT, Grok, Gemini etc, is exponentially rising. I recall when ChatGPT first debuted, a friend said he used it to reply to all his work emails. This made me chuckle, although I did later wonder if AI might start shaping his responses to my friends and I in our chat group…

South Park nailed the ludicrous, hopeless dependence that people have developed at this point in our devolution:

The latest AI update human downgrade to break into the markets, is ClawdBot. I really hope this article does not end up serving as an advert for AI, as it is intended to be a stark, prophetic warning.

ClawdBot is described as being able to automate and synchronise the accounts of whatever level of access the user grants the program.

It is a textbook example of when the product is ‘free’, you are in fact the product, to be mined and harvested for data, to feed the algorithmic beast. This is assuredly the nexus point of no more privacy having arrived - after years of privacy concerns, people rushing to encrypted messenger apps, resisting biometric grabs for banking and so on, the masses are about to roll over in the name of convenience.

As a quick sidebar regarding messenger apps, more people are waking up to the fact that Facebook (Meta) owning Whatsapp is dangerous and means the entity can access all user data and messages - Meta is now fighting a lawsuit with plaintiffs accusing the entity of accessing private chats despite encryption claims.

Now considering the above, I find it even more mindboggling that people would relinquish every semblance of privacy they have, on trust, that their AI personal assistant won’t share their data back to the overseers - more lawsuits inbound?

South Park, funnily enough, also ‘predicted’ AI being used by people wanting to outsource communication within their relationships:

Except now, with ClawdBot, the lazy boyfriend / girlfriend / husband / wife / friend / colleague / relative, doesn’t even need to copy and paste! Just let the AI bot loose with full access to all your messenger apps, contact lists, and everything else digital - what could possibly go wrong?

Then at the other end, if, say, a husband’s wife is also using ClawdBot, the humans don’t even need to directly (or indirectly) communicate ever again!

They can both ask the bot for a summary of “their conversation” over the past few days, then maybe, the human couple, might mention a couple of the ‘talking points’ (suggested by the AI) when they go the park together at the weekend.

“I liked your suggestion to check out that new coffee shop this weekend,” the husband tells his wife, snickering in the knowledge that he was not present for that ‘text chat’.

“Um yeah, a friend recommended it, and thanks for complimenting me on my new haircut too by the way,” the wife guiltily replies.

Or perhaps you want to let the bot rampage through your trading accounts with access to a few thousand dollars?

In the video embedded within the above tweet, Alex Finn questions why he has the need of a lawyer, a secretary, junior employees, and other (human operated) services he pays for. He muses that the world is not ready for this shift, and it will be highly disruptive.

WHERE DO WE GO NOW?

This insane world calls for increasingly insane and bold predictions. So here we go. This is as extreme a logical conclusion as I could possibly conjure up…

Musk’s Optimus robots come online in the next few years, and they quickly move from milling around people’s homes doing household chores, to venturing out into the outside world.

[☝️December 3rd Tweet from Musk]

They run on ClawdBot, programmed to undertake the daily tasks of the users. Grocery shopping. Dropping off the kids at school. Sitting in on physical work meetings, then summarising what was discussed.

Do you think that Transhumanist Musk wants YOU to have purpose?! Haha, think again…

Just download ClawdBot, buy an Optimus robot, get on universal basic income, and STFU.

We digress…back to our dystopian predictive foreshadowing…

At some point, the ‘humanoid’ robots become more life-like with rubber prosthetics, now programmed to directly imitate the user’s likeness, based on voice prints, social media posts, and biometric scans - a copy of a facsimile of a persona of a person - but absolutely not a real person.

It looks more like the premise of the underrated 2009 dystopian film, Surrogates, than Terminator, at this stage. Here is the synopsis via Rotten Tomatoes for those who haven’t seen it:

In the near future, people live their lives free of pain, danger and complications through robotic representations of themselves, called surrogates. When the first murder in more than a decade rocks this near-perfect society, FBI Agent Greer (Bruce Willis) discovers a vast conspiracy and must abandon his own surrogate to solve the crime, risking his own life in the process.

Except in our potential real world realisation of this, I believe that whilst the robots will have a manual human pilot mode (to be controlled from the comfort of one’s home, the emaciated human devoid of sunlight, and wired up to an intravenous drip, wasting away)…The default setting will be for automated bots acting out the user’s life based on their likeness and preferences.

Here is the ending scene from Surrogates, when people begin rejecting the system and shutting down the bots!

WHAT IS THE ANTIDOTE TO AI DEPENDENCE?

I know that you already know the answer to that.

Choose life.

Go outside. Touch grass.

Talk to people face to face.

Be kind to people, because anyone and everyone you meet is surely fighting an unknown battle of their own.

