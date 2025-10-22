I had been very much looking forward to watching the new film, Orwell: 2+2=5 with friends, having begun to re-read my paperback copy of 1984 in anticipation. Pictured in the thumbnail I am peering over the book on the rooftop of House Samyan cinema in Bangkok.

I am acutely aware of the major film review sites such as Rotten Tomatoes and IMDB having been captured by paid-off ‘critics’ that critically acclaim garbage, as well as major bot-infiltration in the audience reviews too, nowadays. Here is the synopsis on the Rotten Tomatoes site:

From Academy Award®-nominated and BAFTA-winning director, Raoul Peck (I Am Not Your Negro), Orwell is the definitive feature-length documentary on visionary author George Orwell, with the exclusive cooperation of the Orwell Estate. ‍”Who controls the past controls the future: who controls the present controls the past...,” wrote Orwell in his novel, 1984. Today, the “newspeak” of authoritarian rule is alive and well and in unexpected places, from the rise of AI Chatbot to the Russian propaganda machine, from the marketing webs of commercial metaverses to the political banning of books in the Southern United States. Peck’s “Orwell” will use George Orwell’s life, work and legacy as a maverick iconoclastic writer to jam the signals of the algorithms gone rogue which, in the name of personal freedom, threaten to close our minds to a greater possibility.

Currently rated at 84% from the site itself, but no audience score as yet…

I sensed that the film may disappoint from a few audience reviews that seemed genuine in their warnings, prior to watching it myself. This one in particular:

Oct 11, 2025 Quite disappointing. The film celebrates diverse and original thinking, but presented no new or novel idea. Why does it seem to be impossible for a social commentary to criticize both sides of the political spectrum in the US? This would have been far more interesting if it could have broken out of its own bias and not only criticized the US political “right” but the “left” as well, breaking out of the old and boring and unoriginal polarized perspective.

As my friends and I left the theatre, we muttered to one another how we felt that Orwell’s message had been hijacked and co-opted, as if the director wanted to try and brainwash younger and more impressionable minds, who gravitate towards the ‘current thing’, preferring to be told what to think and feel, and how to act.

The first forty minutes or so of the film featured Damian Lewis’ narration reading excerpts from Eric Arthur Blair’s 1984, whilst the director attempted to forcibly overlay the modern world of warfare and atrocities in imagery and footage. Some of these segments I could support, such as the awareness raised of the ongoing genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza being carried out by the state of Israel.

Other segments devoted a great deal of energy to framing Putin as the boogeyman, with zero context or selective omissions over the war in Ukraine dating back to 2014, as well as the USA’s role in deploying it’s favourite silent weapon - the colour revolution. If you are confused or oblivious to what I am eluding to here, please check out Oliver Stone’s documentary Ukraine on Fire as well as The Putin Interviews. Both of those hyperlinks will take you to the full videos, for free, on Odysee.com.

What was most interesting in the film, were the archived pictures and footage of Blair, and his upbringing in India, with time served in the British police force whilst stationed there. This gave a cinematically realised glimpse into Blair’s mindset, borrowing from wordings used in his Essays book. I also enjoyed seeing timely clips interwoven from past iterations of film versions of 1984 - both the version released in the year 1984 with John Hurt as Winston, and the older version from 1956 with Edmund O’ Brien as the lead.

The whole film could have been dedicated to archival footage, film clips, and excerpts read out by Lewis; this could have landed the mark.

In 2025, it is becoming glaringly obvious to those that can see, or see when shown, that the left/right paradigm is an illusion. During the start of the film, Lewis as the narrator reads from Blair’s 1946 essay ‘Why I write’. Blair wrote that “no book is genuinely free from political bias”, further citing all forms of literature or broadcast advocate a “desire to push the world in a certain direction” in every person. Considering this, I was sorely disappointed that the film reinforced the idea that there are only villains from one ‘side’ of the political sphere - the ‘right’, as many scenes were dedicated to villainising Donald Trump.

Granted, Trump is an evil Zionist, a colluder with tech bros to usher in technocracy, a protector of paedophiles (at the least) by blocking the release of Epstein client list information, father of the Covid ‘vaccine’, and on and on. The film was bogged down in point scoring and reinforcing tropes of political tribalism, by highlighting all the lies told by Trump on record.

Peck then pivoted to frame AOC as some kind of heroine, even putting BLM on a pedestal, and invoking an anti-climatic scene of George Floyd with the I can’t breathe mantra…Which the viewer was led to believe was a continuation and exacerbation of Blair’s fight with Tuberculosis, owing to raspy respiratory sounds featured throughout the film. The ‘Covid era’ was completely glossed over, albeit some strange clips featured of masked ‘nurses for health’ - which I perceived as them being glorified as sensible Covidians…Just unbelievable.

You’ve made it this far into my haphazard review of Orwell: 2+2=5, absorbing my critique of the subject matter and framing of the material by the director, Raoul Peck. It is only fair that I, in kind, express with my words, the film that I would have liked to have seen…

A true depiction of the complete works of Eric Arthur Blair’s books, aka George Orwell, that genuinely honoured the timeless warnings we are supposed to heed from the books 1984 and Animal Farm, would have plainly warned us against all forms of tyranny. Without omission. Absolutely no political favouritism or demonisation at the tribal fake left/right paradigm level.

WHERE THE HELL WAS THE AWARENESS OF A GLOBAL GOVERNMENT WORKING IN LOCKSTEP TO BRING ABOUT NEO-FEUDALISM, A DIGITAL PANOPTICON PRISON PLANET ENSLAVEMENT, SOCIAL CREDIT SCORING, CARBON CREDIT RATIONING, AND DEPOPULATION AGENDA VIA VACCINES, LIMITED WARS, ENGINEERED FOOD SHORTAGES, AND FAMINE???!!!

WHY WAS THERE NO MENTION OF THE UNITED NATIONS AGENDA 2030, OR THE EXISTENCE OF ANY SUPRANATIONAL ORGANISATIONS WHATSOEVER???!!!!

Lewis narrating Orwell’s excerpts about the party, loving big brother, and the hope of the proletariat class in overthrowing their oppressors, would have been much more appropriate for our current global predicament. There are no political heroes.

There is no country to run to that is not on board with digital ID, CBDCs, social credit scoring, and the vax depopulation game.

We cannot vote our way out.

I could go on. Instead, I will leave you to draw your own conclusions, should you watch the film. If we accept the proclaimed truth of the aforementioned synopsis of the film - that it has “the exclusive cooperation of the Orwell Estate”, then this is a hard black pill to swallow, and it is a sad day for the legacy of Eric Arthur Blair.

