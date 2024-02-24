When I came across the 'chest-feeding' ‘news’ it was in a video clip of a BBC news anchor saying, with deadpan facial expression, that Trans-women’s milk was as nutritious as women's breastmilk. At first I thought, this has to be generative AI. The BBC clip in question:

https://twitter.com/leng_cath/status/1759690284361756978

Honestly, I didn't believe it at first. I searched around, found a Telegraph article (non paywalled wayback link) then eventually found this on the actual NHS website's guidance:

I scrunched my eyes up at the screen. I thought I was hallucinating. I took a deep breath. I realised we had crossed yet another Rubicon into yet another sequel of our real life follow up to Idiocracy. I knew that regardless of how agenda-driven this latest propaganda drive is, it has cemented my understanding that these ‘media outlets’ and by extension their believing consumers of MSM, have gone completely insane.

I thought to myself, what is the best approach in dealing with incoming NPCs that might echo this latest “news” in my presence.

Well, the approach should be just as it would be for any other circumstance in which a friend or family member exhibits signs of being mentally unsound.

*Leans in, gently places hand on their shoulder, holds eye contact*

Are you ok? Is everything alright at home? Have you been under any extra pressure lately with work? Have you recently started taking any new medication? Have you thought about talking to someone, like a psychiatrist?

Advice from professional-counselling.com on how to deal with someone who is having a mental breakdown (believes the NHS / BBC / Telegraph propaganda):

How to help someone with an emotional breakdown Remember your friend, colleague or loved one’s interpretation of the problem or news is unique to them. Therefore, refrain from making any judgment (challenging that may be). Here’s how you can comfort someone having an emotional breakdown: Step 1 Make sure you take your friend to a private corner or room and just sit with them quietly. You may want to ask: “Can I just sit here with you?” because they might want to be left alone. Though not everyone likes being touched, you might try to put your hand on your friend’s lower arm. They might accept your arm around them if you’re close to them. They might want to be held at times. But, don’t just do – ask! Do nothing else unless that person has already started talking about what has happened. In that case, you just listen. Familiarise yourself with what you can say and what to avoid. Hop over to my article on advanced listening skills. It will make Step 2 much easier. Step 2 Let them cry, shout, be angry, sad, disappointed or whatever other feelings present themselves. It may help to familiarise yourself with feelings by looking at my list of feelings and emotions. Those feelings will most probably subside. Depending on where you are, you may want to set a boundary around the hollering and shouting and ask the person to take a few deep breaths and not shout. Reassure them that you are there to listen. Do nothing else. Step 3 When your friend is slowly beginning to calm down, you might say something like: “Would you like to tell me what’s going on for you right now, or would you rather sit quietly.” Just listen. Follow the advice in the articles about communication in relationships and advanced listening skills (see above). Depending on your circumstances, know that you probably can’t ‘make it better’ for them, however frustrating that might feel. But giving your time and attention and listening to them will help them calm down and reassess their problem-solving skills. Remember, they’re only in need of advice when they ask for it. And, even then, you should think twice about giving advice. While they’re so emotional, they’re in a trance state and very vulnerable. I hope this has given you a bit of a handle on how to help someone having a breakdown.

It seems opportune to cite a previous piece published by this Substack last year:

In Brave New World Revisited, Aldous Huxley wrote:

Our "increasing mental sickness" may find expression in neurotic symptoms. These symptoms are conspicuous and extremely distressing. But "let us beware," says Dr. Fromm, "of defining mental hygiene as the prevention of symptoms. Symptoms as such are not our enemy, but our friend; where there are symptoms there is conflict, and conflict always indicates that the forces of life which strive for integration and happiness are still fighting." The really hopeless victims of mental illness are to be found among those who appear to be most normal. “Many of them are normal because they are so well adjusted to our mode of existence, because their human voice has been silenced so early in their lives, that they do not even struggle or suffer or develop symptoms as the neurotic does.” They are normal not in what may be called the absolute sense of the word; they are normal only in relation to a profoundly abnormal society. Their perfect adjustment to that abnormal society is a measure of their mental sickness. These millions of abnormally normal people, living without fuss in a society to which, if they were fully human beings, they ought not to be adjusted, still cherish "the illusion of individuality," but in fact they have been to a great extent deindividualized. Their conformity is developing into something like uniformity. But "uniformity and freedom are incompatible. Uniformity and mental health are incompatible too. . . . Man is not made to be an automaton, and if he becomes one, the basis for mental health is destroyed."

I have been contemplating this passage, and wondering what the inverse of people being perfectly adjusted to abnormality means, for those of us who are not adjusted, and who cannot normalise absurdities and atrocities.

Does the fact that I struggle to make sense of what has happened to the people and places I love being changed beyond recognition, demonstrate a ‘symptom’ of conflict within me and a force of life that is still fighting?

Is the fact that I am deeply unsettled by totalitarianism, dystopia, and my fellow humans loving their servitude, a positive measure of my mental health? As opposed to a measure of mental sickness for those who are adjusted.

I do not think it is that simple, to just invert Huxley’s deductions of the “hopeless victims of mental illness.”

There is a high price to pay for not conforming, assimilating, or acquiescing to clown world. All of the stressors I have described, continue to compound.

Always speak up in the event of others acquiescing to normalise absurdities. For if we don’t, we may find ourselves slipping. Silence equates to a small concession of normalisation, even if one does not hold the insane view inwardly, outward acceptance by non-objection, is not good for our mental health either.

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based writer. All content is free for all readers, with nothing locked in archive that requires a paid subscription. Any support is greatly appreciated.

Buy me a coffee

Share

Bitcoin address:

bc1p0eujhumczzeh06t40fn9lz6n6z72c5zrcy0are25dhwk7kew8hwq2tmyqj

Monero address:

86nUmkrzChrCS4v5j6g3dtWy6RZAAazfCPsC8QLt7cEndNhMpouzabBXFvhTVFH3u3UsA1yTCkDvwRyGQNnK74Q2AoJs6Pt