Dear readers, I am truly despairing as I toil away in my writer’s dungeon. I do not have enough reach to reach the Thai people, as the injection agenda ramps onwards and into the arms of toddlers.
I had enlisted Mrs. Creed’s help a while back to help translate a few documents into Thai script, most successfully including a full Thai language subtitled transcript of the Robert Malone video, warning on the risks of giving the COVID-19 injectable products to children. We stuck these up all over Bangkok:
It seems the Dscan (decentralised QR code chrome extension app) links are now broken and new uploads are failing to load - did the globalists get to them too?
We started a channel on Odysee and uploaded the Malone video there, which got a bit more traction:
For any readers resident in Thailand, or with connections here to Thais, please help me to make a renewed effort to share this video far and wide.
Maybe there are alternative media outlets here talking about the truth and not towing the line on narratives. I have no idea. If this does not exist, as seems to be the case, then I shall take it upon myself to will it into being.
With some luck, we can copy and paste our way to victory with links to the new substack shared on various Thai language platforms, and gain some readership via word of mouth as well.
Mrs. Creed shall be helping me to translate a series of articles into Thai script for the cause, for the truth, and to try and stop the democidal juggernaut, or at least derail it.
Here’s what we’re up against, in September 2022:
Even the photograph above is child abuse 101. If the masks aren’t damaging enough, the State seems hellbent on murdering as many children as possible with the COVID killshots.
I have friends here who share my concerns, but for the most part, people do not seem to give a flying fuck.
In fact, they seem to be fully on board. The official government policy states that kids do not need the injections to go to school. Unofficially, I have heard from many people that the kids are not allowed to go to school in person if they are unjected - they are relegated to crippling online classes, which are not substantive.
Bangkok is a very sick society. I mean that in a psychological, physiological, emotional, and spiritual sense.
In the fledging humanity prevailing all around me, I will appeal to what humane and moral righteousness is leftover in people’s minds, hearts, and souls.
Please help me to work towards this goal.
Menticide is real, and can be beheld every single day in New Normal Bangkok.
There is still good in people, I know this from the relentless outreach I do at every opportunity in conversations with taxi drivers, market vendors, and whoever is willing to engage with me.
Here is the first post for the Thai language newsletter:
Hi Nicholas,
I just discovered your Creed Speech substack and absolutely love and endorse the 3 postings I have read so far. Allow me a couple of days to read them all, and for sure I will post links to some of them on our GAB Group 'Thai Expats and Friends' < https://gab.com/groups/59814 >.
Zool and myself that started the Group were kicked off the ThaiVisa Forum and ThaigerTalk for our postings that went against the common Vax narrative. The Group name does not do justice to its content as we are mostly posting about the same subjects as on your Creed Speech substack with an emphesis on providing information about the covid-jab horrors and related subjects like the WEF, vax-mandates, masks, SCC and digital currencies. And this with an occasional Thai touch, as the majority of our members are living in Thailand (or have strong ties with Thailand). Currently our Gab Group only has 23 members, but our posts get also quite a number of re-posts and likes from other GAB members. Many small ripples help in making a huge wave.
You wrote that you enlisted Mrs. Creed’s help a while back to translate a few documents into Thai script. You are a journalist and are most probably well aware that it is very simple to create a 'machine-translation' in Thai from any other language. You simply upload a PDF or Word-file with the text you want to translate in Thai on GoogleTranslate, and within seconds you will get the translation in Thai and in the same lay-out format as the uploaded text-document. I neither read or speak Thai so of course I cannot say anything about the accuracy of the translation, and judging from translations from dutch (my mother tongue, as I am from Flanders in Belgium) into english, the translation can sometimes be widely off-the-mark. But it is a very good starting point when you have a native Thai speaker that can compare the original english text with the Thai machine translation and correct it were needed. That way they do not have to start from scratch.
Cheers and I look forward reading your previous postings!
God bless you for that. My husband is already onboard but my experience is most Thais have no idea what I am talking about. They are naive and trusting and it has been an uphill battle. One of the saddest things about theCovidBlog shutting down theCovidWorld, regardless of the merit of Brian Wilkins case, is that theCovidWorld regularly reported vaccine injuries and deaths in Thailand which means they guaranteed had a few Thai writers onboard to pick up those stories and do the translation. Who were they and what happened to them? You'll have to reach out to mothers on jabbing the kids. I also believe Thai religious beliefs play a role in their reluctance as they have no problem with talismans of all sorts...