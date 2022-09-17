Dear readers, I am truly despairing as I toil away in my writer’s dungeon. I do not have enough reach to reach the Thai people, as the injection agenda ramps onwards and into the arms of toddlers.

I had enlisted Mrs. Creed’s help a while back to help translate a few documents into Thai script, most successfully including a full Thai language subtitled transcript of the Robert Malone video, warning on the risks of giving the COVID-19 injectable products to children. We stuck these up all over Bangkok:

It seems the Dscan (decentralised QR code chrome extension app) links are now broken and new uploads are failing to load - did the globalists get to them too?

We started a channel on Odysee and uploaded the Malone video there, which got a bit more traction:

For any readers resident in Thailand, or with connections here to Thais, please help me to make a renewed effort to share this video far and wide.

Maybe there are alternative media outlets here talking about the truth and not towing the line on narratives. I have no idea. If this does not exist, as seems to be the case, then I shall take it upon myself to will it into being.

With some luck, we can copy and paste our way to victory with links to the new substack shared on various Thai language platforms, and gain some readership via word of mouth as well.

Mrs. Creed shall be helping me to translate a series of articles into Thai script for the cause, for the truth, and to try and stop the democidal juggernaut, or at least derail it.

Here’s what we’re up against, in September 2022:

Even the photograph above is child abuse 101. If the masks aren’t damaging enough, the State seems hellbent on murdering as many children as possible with the COVID killshots.

I have friends here who share my concerns, but for the most part, people do not seem to give a flying fuck.

In fact, they seem to be fully on board. The official government policy states that kids do not need the injections to go to school. Unofficially, I have heard from many people that the kids are not allowed to go to school in person if they are unjected - they are relegated to crippling online classes, which are not substantive.

Bangkok is a very sick society. I mean that in a psychological, physiological, emotional, and spiritual sense.

In the fledging humanity prevailing all around me, I will appeal to what humane and moral righteousness is leftover in people’s minds, hearts, and souls.

Please help me to work towards this goal.

Menticide is real, and can be beheld every single day in New Normal Bangkok.

There is still good in people, I know this from the relentless outreach I do at every opportunity in conversations with taxi drivers, market vendors, and whoever is willing to engage with me.

Here is the first post for the Thai language newsletter:

